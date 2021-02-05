News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Video

Man, 21, in 'critical condition' following Upper Street stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 4:53 PM February 5, 2021    Updated: 5:20 PM February 5, 2021
Police line Battishill Street

A view of the cordon after the incident yesterday afternoon. - Credit: Andre Langlois

Police are appealing for witnesses, information or footage after a man was stabbed in Islington.

At 3.30pm on February 4, London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance, and Met Police officers were called to Battishill Street to reports of an injured man. 

They found a 21-year-old was suffering with stab wounds, and he was taken to "a major trauma centre as a priority", the ambulance service said. 

The victim remains in a critical condition in a central London hospital. 

An investigation established the incident had taken place on Upper Street, close to Canonbury Lane. 

There have not been any arrests, yet. 

Anyone who could help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 4478/04FEB.

Most Read

  1. 1 Victim suffers 'life-threatening' injury in stabbing near Upper Street
  2. 2 'Armed police' descend on Islington road, but 'no risk to public'
  3. 3 'This needs to stop': Over a hundred attend vigil for Romario Opia
  1. 4 Man, 21, in 'critical condition' following Upper Street stabbing
  2. 5 Plans to redevelop Nag's Head Market to be debated and considered
  3. 6 Highgate Hill mugging: Teens sentenced over knifepoint robbery
  4. 7 21 Savage's half-brother rapper TM1way buried two months after stabbing
  5. 8 Two more teenagers charged over death of Islington student
  6. 9 Archway stabbing: Teen, 17, charged with murder of Romario Opia
  7. 10 Archway stabbing: 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Knife Crime
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flowers are laid in tribute to Romaria Opia, 15, who was stabbed in Holland Walk,  on the Elthorne Estate in Archway 

Knife Crime

Third arrest made after fatal stabbing of 15-year-old on Elthorne Estate

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Campaign group Save The Trees, whose members have fought against felling the trees at Dixon Clark Co

Climate Emergency

Tree-gate: High Court judge permits council to evict eco-warriors

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A teenager died after a stabbing in the Elthorne Estate

Knife Crime

Archway murder investigation launched as 15-year-old victim named

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
David Curtis

Moped crime

Islington man sentenced after spate of motorbike and bike thefts

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus