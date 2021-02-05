Video
Man, 21, in 'critical condition' following Upper Street stabbing
Police are appealing for witnesses, information or footage after a man was stabbed in Islington.
At 3.30pm on February 4, London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance, and Met Police officers were called to Battishill Street to reports of an injured man.
They found a 21-year-old was suffering with stab wounds, and he was taken to "a major trauma centre as a priority", the ambulance service said.
The victim remains in a critical condition in a central London hospital.
An investigation established the incident had taken place on Upper Street, close to Canonbury Lane.
There have not been any arrests, yet.
Anyone who could help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 4478/04FEB.
Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.