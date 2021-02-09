Published: 4:37 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 4:50 PM February 9, 2021

The cordon in Upper Street on February 4 - Credit: Andre Langlois

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Upper Street, near Canonbury Lane, last week.

Charlie O’Bryan, of Upper Street, was arrested on Monday (February 8) on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was charged later that day with attempted murder and carrying an offensive weapon.

London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance, and Met Police officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 3.30pm on Thursday (February 4).

The 21-year-old victim is still fighting for his life in hospital.

O'Bryan appeared at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (February 9) and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey next month.

The incident follows a spate of stabbings in Islington.

Romario Opia, 15, was stabbed to death in Holland Walk on the Elthorne Estate, also in Archway, on January 25.

A 16-year-old boy has admitted stabbing a teenager in his back outside Archway tube station on February 2.