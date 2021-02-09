Upper Street stabbing: Man, 21, charged with attempted murder
- Credit: Andre Langlois
A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Upper Street, near Canonbury Lane, last week.
Charlie O’Bryan, of Upper Street, was arrested on Monday (February 8) on suspicion of attempted murder.
He was charged later that day with attempted murder and carrying an offensive weapon.
London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance, and Met Police officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 3.30pm on Thursday (February 4).
The 21-year-old victim is still fighting for his life in hospital.
You may also want to watch:
O'Bryan appeared at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (February 9) and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey next month.
The incident follows a spate of stabbings in Islington.
Most Read
- 1 Boy, 16, admits stabbing youth in his back outside Archway tube station
- 2 Man, 21, in 'critical condition' following Upper Street stabbing
- 3 'Craig Pawson would not have wanted to send off Luiz,' says former ref
- 4 Tree protesters' 'tunnel' revealed as bailiffs swoop at Highbury Corner
- 5 Man arrested after alleged incident which saw Islington roads closed
- 6 Victim suffers 'life-threatening' injury in stabbing near Upper Street
- 7 Tree-gate: Veteran Parliament Square campaigner moves to Highbury Corner
- 8 'Armed police' descend on Islington road, but 'no risk to public'
- 9 City University student reunited with grandad as he turns up for Covid jab
- 10 Two more teenagers charged over death of Islington student
Romario Opia, 15, was stabbed to death in Holland Walk on the Elthorne Estate, also in Archway, on January 25.
A 16-year-old boy has admitted stabbing a teenager in his back outside Archway tube station on February 2.