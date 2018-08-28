St Mary’s vicar Simon Harvey on saying goodbye to Islington as he moves on after eight years

An Upper Street vicar will say goodbye to Islington after nearly more than eight years’ service when he leads his final sermon on Sunday.

Simon Harvey has been working at St Mary’s Church since 2010 but is now moving to a new parish (with, confusingly, the same moniker) in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

As he prepared to renew a couple’s wedding vows, the 55-year-old spoke to the Gazette about his tenure in Islington and what comes next.

“I feel quite sad about leaving St Mary’s and also Islington,” said Simon.

“I joked to the congregation last week that I will be bringing tissues on Sunday.

“When you’re a vicar I think it’s important to put down roots and really get to belong in that community, so when you move on it’s painful.”

In the eight and a half years since Simon joined St Mary’s in 2010, he says the congregation has grown and a Sunday service now averages 167 people.

But Simon he hopes the turnout will be higher for his farewell.

Citing another achievement during his tenure, he said the church is now open to everyone to “explore and pray with God” during the daylight hours.

“We have done some good things together,” he said.

“I think we have had to become more outgoing and open to the community as a church to our community. We have also grown as a church.”

One example of this, quite literal, opening up was when Simon allowed the Gazette to host its 2017 local election hustings in St Mary’s.

“I had never lived in London before I came here,” said Simon, who previously lived in the Midlands.

“So I did not know what to expect but it has been a fabulous place to live and work.

“I will miss the people and the energy and mix that goes on in Islington. Every day, it’s different.”

Simon moved to Islington with his wife Jennifer, who died after a short illness in 2016.

But he found love again with Jo, who he married in the summer of 2017.

“Suffolk is a new county for both of us,” he said. “So we are looking forward to learning very quickly.”

St Mary’s will be advertising for a new vicar.