Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

St Mary’s vicar Simon Harvey on saying goodbye to Islington as he moves on after eight years

PUBLISHED: 14:53 04 January 2019

Rev Simon Harvey inside St Mary‚Äôs Islington

Rev Simon Harvey inside St Mary‚Äôs Islington

Archant

An Upper Street vicar will say goodbye to Islington after nearly more than eight years’ service when he leads his final sermon on Sunday.

Rev Simon Harvey in front of St Mary‚Äôs IslingtonRev Simon Harvey in front of St Mary‚Äôs Islington

Simon Harvey has been working at St Mary’s Church since 2010 but is now moving to a new parish (with, confusingly, the same moniker) in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

As he prepared to renew a couple’s wedding vows, the 55-year-old spoke to the Gazette about his tenure in Islington and what comes next.

“I feel quite sad about leaving St Mary’s and also Islington,” said Simon.

“I joked to the congregation last week that I will be bringing tissues on Sunday.

“When you’re a vicar I think it’s important to put down roots and really get to belong in that community, so when you move on it’s painful.”

In the eight and a half years since Simon joined St Mary’s in 2010, he says the congregation has grown and a Sunday service now averages 167 people.

But Simon he hopes the turnout will be higher for his farewell.

Citing another achievement during his tenure, he said the church is now open to everyone to “explore and pray with God” during the daylight hours.

“We have done some good things together,” he said.

“I think we have had to become more outgoing and open to the community as a church to our community. We have also grown as a church.”

One example of this, quite literal, opening up was when Simon allowed the Gazette to host its 2017 local election hustings in St Mary’s.

“I had never lived in London before I came here,” said Simon, who previously lived in the Midlands.

“So I did not know what to expect but it has been a fabulous place to live and work.

“I will miss the people and the energy and mix that goes on in Islington. Every day, it’s different.”

Simon moved to Islington with his wife Jennifer, who died after a short illness in 2016.

But he found love again with Jo, who he married in the summer of 2017.

“Suffolk is a new county for both of us,” he said. “So we are looking forward to learning very quickly.”

St Mary’s will be advertising for a new vicar.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Former homeless man becomes London’s happiest bus driver – and thanks Islington charity for helping turn his life around

Pat in his bus. Picture: Alex Grace

Imam made OBE for bringing ‘wonderful Finsbury Park community together’ after terror attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

Jazz musician at centre of antisemitism row denies he breached Islington gig ban, saying: It was Santa Claus on the sax, not me

Gilad Atzmon was not allowed to play at the Islington Assembly Hall. Picture: Tali Atzmon

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road in Stowmarket will be closed from January 7 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

Paul Lambert believes Ipswich Town need a change of approach when it comes to contracts. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Blackpool v Arsenal FA Cup third round: PREVIEW

Blackpool's Mark Cullen (left) and Arsenal's Julio Pleguezuelo battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA

St Mary’s vicar Simon Harvey on saying goodbye to Islington as he moves on after eight years

Rev Simon Harvey inside St Mary‚Äôs Islington

Community crowdfunding to give ‘amazing’ Islington teacher ‘the best send off possible’

Tracey Wilson raised lots of money for different charities. Picture: Tracey Wilson

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey offered £30m five-year contract deal to sign for Juventus

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal stretches for a ball in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Blackpool, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, possibility of signing Keylor Navas and more

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists