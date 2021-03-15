News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid-19 vaccination hub opens at Islington's Business Design Centre

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:21 PM March 15, 2021   
A large-scale vaccination centre has been set up at the Islington Business Design Centre - Credit: Theo Tzia

A large-scale NHS coronavirus vaccination hub has been set up at the Islington Business Design Centre.

Run by University College London Hospital (UCLH), the centre is currently ramping up to vaccinate about 2,000 people daily.

Rows of private booths have been built in the large exhibition hall off Upper Street in Angel, where people give their consent to be immunised before receiving their jab. 

Rows of private booths have been built in the large exhibition hall off Upper Street in Angel - Credit: Theo Tzia

Business Design Centre chief executive Dominic Jones said: “We were absolutely delighted that our offer to donate venue space was welcomed by the government and NHS. 

"Playing our part in the national effort to support the vaccination programme is of vital importance in the country’s recovery and that we can lend our expertise in facilitating this was similarly received by our team and clients alike. 

"We look forward to welcoming those attending for their vaccinations in the coming months and to continuing to support the great work that the NHS staff and their volunteers are doing at this time, which brings us closer to reopening businesses and to what we love most, holding events that bring people together.”

Cllr Richard Watts, leader of Islington Council, added: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on our families and our community.

"The size and location of the Business Design Centre makes it an ideal venue for this vital, large-scale vaccination programme, which offers us all the best possible chance to get back to a more normal way of life."

The venue’s occupation as a vaccination centre isn’t the first time that the building has been used for the nation’s benefit, with the government’s requisition of the then Royal Agricultural Hall for use throughout the Second World War. 

The building rehomed the Inland and Foreign Parcels Department from the Mount Pleasant Post Office, where parts of it remained until after the war.

A large scale vaccination centre has been set up at the Islington Business Design Centre. - Credit: Theo Tzia

A large scale vaccination centre has been set up at the Islington Business Design Centre. - Credit: Theo Tzia


