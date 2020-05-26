Search

Police urge public to flag incendiary videos after vandals trash memorials to murdered Islington teens

PUBLISHED: 17:35 26 May 2020

Alan Cartwright (left) and Alex Smith (right). Pictures: Cherrie Cartwright and Met Police

Alan Cartwright (left) and Alex Smith (right). Pictures: Cherrie Cartwright and Met Police

Archant

Islington’s top cop has spoken out after memorials for two Islington teens who were fatally stabbed were vandalised.

Footage is circulating online of rival groups smashing up shrines to murdered teens Alex Smith and Alan Cartwright.

Alan was 15 when he was stabbed in the chest in Caledonian Road in February 2014.

Alex, 18, was stabbed in the chest in Munster Square, Camden, in August last year.

Islington and Camden’s top cop Ch Supt Raj Kohli said: “I am aware that across London certain groups are posting things on Youtube and Instagram, goading people about deaths of friends etc. And if people come across those things please feel free to direct message me on Twitter. Even if it’s not local, if it’s something police should be aware about direct message me. I will not share where that informations come from.”

He says this is unrelated to the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Hullbridge Mews on Saturday evening. The teenager was in a critical condition but his injuries are no longer life-threatening.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette.

