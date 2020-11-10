UK’s first vegan butcher launches in Islington

Rudy's vegan butcher's shop has opened in Islington. Picture: Rudy's Rudy's

A vegan butcher has launched in Upper Street, and is selling meat-free alternatives to traditional butcher products like pulled-pork, burgers, meatballs - and even the components of a full English breakfast, with meat- and dairy-free remakes of bacon, scrambled eggs, black pudding, and sausage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rudy's vegan butcher's shop has opened at the corner of Upper Street and Islington Park Street. Picture: Rudy's Rudy's vegan butcher's shop has opened at the corner of Upper Street and Islington Park Street. Picture: Rudy's

Rudi’s in Upper Street also has a charcuterie section selling vegan salami de provence, pepperoni, smoked ham and pastrami, and is offering vegan turkey for the upcoming festive season.

The products are made of meat substitutes like soya and seitan, which are designed to mimic the taste and texture of meat.

Ruth Mumma, who founded the shop with her husband Matthew, first set up Rudy’s Dirty Vegan Diner in Camden in 2018 to “prove that plant-based food is not all about lettuce leaves and celery sticks but that it could be just as indulgent as eating meat”.

“Having both been heavily involved in animal rights campaigning, the concept was built to combine my first-hand knowledge of authentic US junk food that is so often disassociated from vegan eats with Matthew’s kitchen skills and passion for vegan cuisine,” she said.

“We are lucky enough to be one of London’s favourite places to eat vegan, so we wanted to create the first permanent vegan butcher’s in the capital to make our butcher products accessible.

You may also want to watch:

“Over the years we have proved how our meat alternatives are just as good as the real thing and what better way to certify that than with Rudy’s very own vegan butcher.

“This way, vegans and flexitarians no longer have to rely on eating out for the best vegan experience.

“Now people can stroll down to the vegan butcher, stock up their fridges and create their own plant-based masterpieces at home.

“We’re so excited about it.”

The shop triumphed in the challenge of opening during a pandemic, selling out on the first day of opening.

“We’re stoked that the vegan butcher will also be able to remain open during the November lockdown,” said Ruth.

“This is obviously a challenging time for our industry but by expanding our delivery service, making it available nationwide, as well as operating a vegan butcher that can remain open, we can continue doing what we love.”