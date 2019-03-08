Search

Rush hour misery as major power failure sees entire Victoria Line out of service

PUBLISHED: 18:10 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 09 August 2019

The Victoria line stopped working due to a power cut. Picture: Sam Gelder

The Victoria line stopped working due to a power cut. Picture: Sam Gelder

Commuters taking the Victoria line faced rush hour misery today due to a power failure.

The trains are operating again but severe delays continue due to an earlier power supply failure. according to Transport for London.

Tickets are being accepted on the buses, Southeastern, Greater Anglia and South Western Railway train services.

Major power failures have been reported across large areas of the country, affecting trains, airports and traffic lights.

UK Power Networks said on twitter: "We're aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and South East.

"We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers. Please keep an eye on our feed for updates."

@victorialine are posting regular updates.

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Alciveadis Mauredis death: Royal Oak pub could lose licence after staff member ‘failed to call ambulance’ when assault victim lay outside

The Royal Oak Pub could lose its licence after a man who'd been assaulted was left unconsious outside. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Landlords across Islington could soon need licences due to rise of ‘dodgy operators’

Islington Council prosecuted two landlords last year for dangerous and sub-standard conditions after 35 people were found living in a Canonbury HMO. Picture: Islington Council

Arsenal transfer deadline day LIVE: Tierney signs, Luiz close and Iwobi bid accepted

Alex Iwobi could leave Arsenal on deadline day, while Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Dayot Upamecano may arrive. Picture: PA

Conman who stole £1.4million from friends he met in Arsenal community jailed for six years

Marios Demetriou. Picture: Herts Police

