Rush hour misery as major power failure sees entire Victoria Line out of service

Commuters taking the Victoria line faced rush hour misery today due to a power failure.

The trains are operating again but severe delays continue due to an earlier power supply failure. according to Transport for London.

Tickets are being accepted on the buses, Southeastern, Greater Anglia and South Western Railway train services.

Major power failures have been reported across large areas of the country, affecting trains, airports and traffic lights.

UK Power Networks said on twitter: "We're aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and South East.

"We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers. Please keep an eye on our feed for updates."

@victorialine are posting regular updates.