Stand clear of the roving paws: Victoria line suspended between Seven Sisters and Walthamstow Central after dog wanders onto tracks

Victoria line services through Islington were ground to a halt this evening when an errant dog escaped onto the tracks.

The four-legged commuter is believed to have found its way into Tube tunnels between Seven Sisters and Tottenham Hale, leaving rush-hour travellers even more irritable than usual.

Trains were suspended from Seven Sisters to Walthamstow Central just after 5pm while workers mounted a search and rescue operation.

The service has now resumed with severe delays, TfL confirmed, but the fate of the dog is not yet clear.

Total shambles from @TfL @TfLTrafficNews @victorialine a dog on the track on the Victoria Line during rush hour and it's taken @TfL ages to find it. REALLY pic.twitter.com/gp8C3yGKME — Samantha Antoiné (@samantoine) May 16, 2019

One Tube user told the Gazette: "I'm stuck on a northbound Victoria line train at Highbury because there is a dog wandering on the tracks between Seven Sisters and Tottenham Hale. Something different."

Another tweeted just before 6pm: "Total shambles from @TfL [...] a dog on the track on the Victoria line during rush hour and it's taken @TfL ages to find it. REALLY."

A third commuter wrote: "Just spent about 20 mins sat on a train between Blackhorse Road and Tottenham Hale being told the line was suspended...not sure why they let the train leave Walthamstow if the dog hadn't been caught...we could have all used the Overground..."