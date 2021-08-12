Islington pub to host table football world record attempt

Published: 10:23 AM August 12, 2021

The world record will also have a social aspect. - Credit: InsideFoos

Islington’s Victoria Tavern will play host later this month to a world record attempt for the most people playing table football during a 24-hour period.

The event, starting at 7pm on August 26, is part of a worldwide record attempt, coordinated by the German Table Soccer Federation app Let’s Foos, which aims “to promote table football as a leisure activity”.

The only prior record of a similar nature was set in Mexico City in 2018, when 1,080 people played the game also known as foosball at once. Unlike on that occasion, this attempt will involve people all over the world, and any group or venue can participate by downloading the Let’s Foos app.

Table football, or foosball, is one of the world's most popular pub games. - Credit: InsideFoos

The Foosball Club, a social space for foosball based at The Victoria, hopes that the attempt will “help grow the visibility of table football”. The social aspect of the game will be encouraged via a ‘Monster Draw-Your-Own-Partner’, where players will switch partners every match.

Stephen Lyall, chief executive of InsideFoos, the leading foosball media organisation, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this event and shining a light on the amazing work of local promoters and their playing scenes.”

The event is open to all, and tickets can be purchased here.