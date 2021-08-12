News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Islington pub to host table football world record attempt

Logo Icon

Clementine Sagar Scott

Published: 10:23 AM August 12, 2021   
The world record will also have a social aspect. 

The world record will also have a social aspect. - Credit: InsideFoos

Islington’s Victoria Tavern will play host later this month to a world record attempt for the most people playing table football during a 24-hour period. 

The event, starting at 7pm on August 26, is part of a worldwide record attempt, coordinated by the German Table Soccer Federation app Let’s Foos, which aims “to promote table football as a leisure activity”.

The only prior record of a similar nature was set in Mexico City in 2018, when 1,080 people played the game also known as foosball at once. Unlike on that occasion, this attempt will involve people all over the world, and any group or venue can participate by downloading the Let’s Foos app.

Table football, or foosball, is one of the world's most popular pub games.

Table football, or foosball, is one of the world's most popular pub games. - Credit: InsideFoos

The Foosball Club, a social space for foosball based at The Victoria, hopes that the attempt will “help grow the visibility of table football”. The social aspect of the game will be encouraged via a ‘Monster Draw-Your-Own-Partner’, where players will switch partners every match.

Stephen Lyall, chief executive of InsideFoos, the leading foosball media organisation, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this event and shining a light on the amazing work of local promoters and their playing scenes.”

The event is open to all, and tickets can be purchased here.

You may also want to watch:

Football
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Arsenal fan Danny Bailey 

Arsenal FC

Tributes paid to 'Gooner legend' who died of Covid 'caught at Euros final'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Taylor Cox

Knife Crime

Second man charged with murder of Taylor Cox in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Wine glasses from the Stolzle Revolution glassware collection

Food and Drink

Upper Street coffee shop to start selling "quality" wine despite noise...

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Furlong Road at the junction with Holloway Road, where a new right turn ban is due to be introduced by Islington Council

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Dangerous driving complaints spur Holloway right-turn bans

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon