Vote for your community's unsung hero! Nominations open for Islington's Mayor's Civic Awards 2020

Nominations are now open for the 2020 Mayor's Civic Awards, which honour the unsung heroes making a difference in their communities.

Each year Islington Council celebrates the huge contributions of those whose tireless work to change the lives of others can often go unnoticed.

The Mayor's Civic Award Scheme acknowledges volunteers, campaigners and fundraisers, and the Ben Kinsella Award, given in memory of Ben Kinsella and sponsored by the Gazette, is a special youth award that recognises the contribution of an inspiring young person.

That award is open to under 18s who go above and beyond, whether in volunteering, sports, music, campaigning or any other area.

Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail said: "Everyone knows someone that goes the extra mile to help out their neighbours, friends or community.

"Whether they are a volunteer for a local or national organisation or charity, or simply just quietly get on with helping their community on their own you can make sure they get the recognition they deserve by nominating them for a Civic award or the Ben Kinsella Award.

"I am really looking forward to meeting and thanking the award winners for all their hard work and the difference they make to our community."

Anyone who would like to nominate someone to receive either a Civic Award or the Ben Kinsella Award can do so here. The closing date for nominations is January 24.

Award winners will be announced on March 12 at a ceremony in Islington's Assembly Hall. Cllr Ismail will present those honoured with a framed certificate.