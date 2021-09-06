Vote for your favourite pub and restaurant in Islington
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The finalists have been announced, and now it's time to pick your winners!
We are celebrating our hospitality heroes as part of National Hospitality Day, which falls on Saturday, September 18.
It has been organised by four charities after a challenging 18 months for the industry, during which thousands of jobs have been lost, businesses have closed and owners have been forced to shut their doors for weeks at a time.
Now, they're back open - and we're encouraging everyone to support them by booking a table on September 18.
You can also donate to the four charities involved here.
We asked you to nominate your favourites restaurants, pubs, cafés and hotels, which we've whittled down into a list of finalists.
Now, you have until Monday (September 13) to vote for your favourite.
Winners will be revealed on September 18.
There are three categories, each with three nominees: Pub, cafe, and restaurant.