General Election 2019: Islington polls open for Westminster election and St George's ward by-election

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 December 2019

Stock image of person voting at General Election. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Stock image of person voting at General Election. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

The polls are open and the people of Islington can now vote in the general election.

Those living in Islington North and Islington South & Finsbury have until 10pm today to vote for the canidates they want to represent them as MPs in the next parliament.

People living in St George's ward can also vote in a by-election today.

The Gazette will be live blogging from the Islington general election counts from 10pm, so keep an eye on our website for the latest news and analyis as the votes come in.

Jeremy Corbyn will be challenged in his Islington North stronghold of 36 years by James Clark (Conservatives), Nick Wakeling (Liberal Democrats), Caroline Russell (Greens), Yosef David (Brexit Party) and Nick the Incredible Flying Brick (Monster Raving Looney Party).

In Islington South & Finsbury, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry will contest her recently vacated seat against Jason Charalambous (Conservatives), Kate Pothalingam (Liberal Democrats), Talia Hussain (Green Party), Paddy Hannam (Brexit Party) and Lord Sandys of Bunhill (Monster Raving Loony Party).

In Islington North, 75,162 people have registered to vote, which is up 331 people on the electorate of 74,831 in 2017.

There has also been a small uptake in Islington South & Finsbury, with an extra 953 voters swelling the numbers from 69,536 in 2017 to 70,486 now.

For help finding your polling station, click here.

