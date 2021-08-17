Win tickets for The Walking Dead premiere - before it's shown on TV

Published: 5:04 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM August 17, 2021

The Walking Dead is set to finish after 11 seasons. - Credit: Disney

The Walking Dead is returning for its 11th season and you have the chance to see the season premiere four days early through our competition.

We have three pairs of tickets to give away to see a screening of the episode at Kings Place, near King's Cross, this Thursday (August 19). See below for how to enter.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will be the grand finale of the series and airs on Star on Disney + from August 23. Fans have a chance to join celebrities, influencers and media at the special preview screening of the first episode, Acheron Part 1.

And did we mention it will be on the big screen and preceded by a performance from The Covent Garden Sinfonia quartet!?

The reception begins from 6.45 with the screening at 7.45pm in Hall One. The event finishes at 9pm.

The Covent Garden Sinfonia quartet in The Walking Dead mode - Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Entry terms

To enter, email your name and contact number to gazette.news@archant.co.uk

The Prize Draw closes at 5pm on Wednesday, August 18. Any entries received after these dates will not be accepted. Entrants must be aged 18 and over.

No cash alternative is available. The prize draw is open to UK residents. The prize is not transferable. You will be responsible for all ancillary expenses in relation to the prize which are not expressly included.