Wanted: Police hunt man who didn't turn up at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court

General view of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, London. Press Association Images

Police are trying to trace a man arrested in Hornsey Rise who failed to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Cem Beyter, 23, of Willoughby Lane, N17 was charged on May 8 with aggravated taking and driving away, failing to stop, driving a motor vehicle with no insurance and driving a motor vehicle without a licence. This relates to a stop and search arrests made by officers in Ashley Road.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Beyter had been bailed and was due to appear at court on May 23.

"He failed to appear and is now wanted by police. A number of live enquries are in hand to trace him."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police in 101 quoting CRIS 2711309/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555111.