Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Highbury woman shortlisted for presitigious children’s book prize

PUBLISHED: 12:13 07 February 2019

Highbury author Ewa Jozefkowicz. Picture: Waterstones

Highbury author Ewa Jozefkowicz. Picture: Waterstones

Archant

Highbury author Ewa Jozefkowicz is celebrating after her novel The Mystery of the Colour Thief was shortlisted for a prestigious prize.

The Mystery of the Colour Thief by Ewa Jozefkowicz. Picture: Head of Zeus/WaterstonesThe Mystery of the Colour Thief by Ewa Jozefkowicz. Picture: Head of Zeus/Waterstones

Ewa’s book has, it was announced today (Thurs), been named on the shortlist for this year’s Waterstones Children’s Book Prize in the ‘younger fiction’ category.

Ewa, who works in marketing and previously studied English at UCL, said she was thrilled.

She added: “I’m especially pleased because my dad used to work for Waterstones, and I spent many hours as a child browsing the children’s section of our local branch.”

She explained her novel, which sees a young girl dealing with the trauma of her mum being left in a coma after a car accident, had been inspired my meeting a young girl who told her how her world had become “colourless”.

The award-winners in each category, and overall, will be decided on March 21 when Ewa could net a £5,000 prize.

Most Read

‘Scandal’ as MoJ refuses to sell empty Pentonville flats to Islington Council for social homes

The flats in Roman Way at the back of Pentonville Prison. Picture: Polly Hancock

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Ali Al Har murder trial: Abdirahman Abdullahi killed victim with ‘fearsome weapon’ in Corrine Road, Tufnell Park

Ali Al Har was stabbed to death in Tufnell Park. Picture: Met Police

Fish Central boss ‘embodied Islington’s community spirit’ by offering homeless man job

George Hussein at Fish Central

Who’s who: Islington’s rough sleeping chief slams short-term tenancies

Isilngton's street pupulation coordinator Sarah Turley. Picture: Sarah Turley

Most Read

‘Scandal’ as MoJ refuses to sell empty Pentonville flats to Islington Council for social homes

The flats in Roman Way at the back of Pentonville Prison. Picture: Polly Hancock

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Ali Al Har murder trial: Abdirahman Abdullahi killed victim with ‘fearsome weapon’ in Corrine Road, Tufnell Park

Ali Al Har was stabbed to death in Tufnell Park. Picture: Met Police

Fish Central boss ‘embodied Islington’s community spirit’ by offering homeless man job

#includeImage($article, 225)

Who’s who: Islington’s rough sleeping chief slams short-term tenancies

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Spurs confirm Arsenal clash to take place at Wembley

Olympic Way leading to Wembley Stadium (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Carole Nash MCN Motorcyle Show returns to Excel

Action from the Michelin Thunderdome at last year's Carole Nash MCN show (Pic: Hole Shot PR)

Highbury woman shortlisted for presitigious children’s book prize

Highbury author Ewa Jozefkowicz. Picture: Waterstones

Sainsbury’s lodges FOURTH attempt to open in Highbury Vale police station by appealing Islington Council decision

In 2016 neighbours protested against Sainsbury's application for the old Highbury Vale police station in Blackstock Road. Picture: Dieter Perry

Fish Central boss ‘embodied Islington’s community spirit’ by offering homeless man job

George Hussein at Fish Central
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists