Highbury woman shortlisted for presitigious children’s book prize

Highbury author Ewa Jozefkowicz. Picture: Waterstones Archant

Highbury author Ewa Jozefkowicz is celebrating after her novel The Mystery of the Colour Thief was shortlisted for a prestigious prize.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mystery of the Colour Thief by Ewa Jozefkowicz. Picture: Head of Zeus/Waterstones The Mystery of the Colour Thief by Ewa Jozefkowicz. Picture: Head of Zeus/Waterstones

Ewa’s book has, it was announced today (Thurs), been named on the shortlist for this year’s Waterstones Children’s Book Prize in the ‘younger fiction’ category.

Ewa, who works in marketing and previously studied English at UCL, said she was thrilled.

She added: “I’m especially pleased because my dad used to work for Waterstones, and I spent many hours as a child browsing the children’s section of our local branch.”

She explained her novel, which sees a young girl dealing with the trauma of her mum being left in a coma after a car accident, had been inspired my meeting a young girl who told her how her world had become “colourless”.

The award-winners in each category, and overall, will be decided on March 21 when Ewa could net a £5,000 prize.