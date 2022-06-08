News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Charity founder, 27, 'thrilled' at MBE honour

William Mata

Published: 11:38 AM June 8, 2022
Chrisann Jarrett has been made an MBE

Chrisann Jarrett has been made an MBE - Credit: We Belong

The founder and chief executive of the young migrants' charity We Belong has said she is ‘thrilled and grateful’ to be included in the Queen’s Honours list. 

Chrisann Jarrett, 27, was awarded an MBE for 'services to children and young people’. 

“I honestly had to sit down when I received the letter telling me I had been given an award from the Queen for services to children and young people,” she said. 

“I am so thrilled and grateful to be recognised in this way - which was completely unexpected. This award highlights the importance of young people like me, from all different backgrounds and who face many obstacles, being able to believe in themselves as leaders and changemakers.”

Chrisann continued: “One of the aims of We Belong, the organisation that I founded, is to inspire young migrants and equip them with the confidence and skills to become leaders, so they can play important roles in their communities and wider society. I hope this award shows how much young leaders can achieve.” 

