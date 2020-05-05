Weapon-wielding mob brawl outside Hornsey Rise petrol station and onlooker sustains head injuries

Hornsey Rise. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A weapon-wielding mob brawled outside a petrol station in Hornsey Rise on April 26 – and police are appealing for witnesses and potential victims to come forward.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A “large group of people” started fighting with weapons and “throwing items” at each other outside the petrol station at about 12.30am, police say.

A man in his 40s, who was not involved in the fracas suffered injuries to his head and eye.

London Ambulance Service took him to hospital, he has since been discharged.

You may also want to watch:

Two men, aged 20 and aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of GBH.

Both were taken to a north London police station and have been bailed until mid-May.

Det Cons Dominic Panaite from Central North CID is investigating and said: “I know that there was a silver Nissan Micra on the forecourt of the petrol station at the time of the incident and the male driver saw the fight take place. I am appealing for this man, and anyone else who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have been injured as a result of the fight, even if your injuries were minor, please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 206/26APR, Tweet @MetCC or to remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Are you the man who was injured? Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244, Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk