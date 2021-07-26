Video

Published: 10:07 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 10:09 AM July 26, 2021

Callum Winn took this footage of the flooding in Hackney Wick - Credit: Callum Winn

Teams of council workers are clearing flood water this morning after a downpour yesterday evening (Sunday, July 25).

Hackney and Islington councils are helping with the clear up after up to 100mm of rain fell on parts of London in several hours. London Fire Brigade took 300 calls over the period.

Residents in north-east London have been using buckets, brooms and wooden boards to create makeshift flood defences for their homes.

In a video seen by more than 100,000, Callum Winn posted footage on Twitter of a deluged Hackney Wick - where residents wading through floods can be heard asking: "Anyone got a boat?"

Dr Christian Toennensen, meanwhile, added: “This smells like #flooding in #Islington, #Hackney. Absolutely chucking it down.”

You may also want to watch:

Hackney Council said in a tweet: “Following flooding earlier in Stoke Newington, and some parts of Hackney Wick and Homerton, our environmental services and emergency planning teams have been helping to clear flood water. Flood water is now receding and we’re supporting residents who have been affected.”

Anyone affected is asked to call 020 8356 3691.

Travel has also been disrupted. Great Northern trains were unable to to stop at Highbury and Islington station for a while as water took out electrical substations.

Transport for London has said all floodwater has now cleared and the only station that currently remains closed is Stepney Green. This is expected to reopen this morning.

Stratford station concourse was flooded - as was the Westfield centre.

Temperatures are set to rise in most places again on Monday as the storms clear, with the mercury predicted to reach 26C in London.

Some additional reporting by PA.