Gallery
Pictures: Scenes in Islington and Hackney after snowfall blankets London
- Credit: Natalie Wyatt
Islington and Hackney were blanketed in a layer of snow this weekend.
On Sunday (January 24) at around 10.30am, flurries of snow started to fall and settle across London and the South East, including in Islington and Hackney.
Many residents used their once-daily exercise walk - permitted under the third national lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic - to enjoy the wintery conditions.
This comes as temperatures plummet in the wake of Storm Christoph, and alongside yellow weather warnings issued for the south-east by the Met Office.
A yellow warning of ice remains in place for much of England.
You may also want to watch:
This week, temperatures in the Scottish Highlands were forecast to drop as cold as -10C.
Here are some pictures of the snowfall - submit your photos to Gazettenews@archant.co.uk, with the photographer's name and a little detail of who is in the photo and where it was taken.
Most Read
- 1 Countryside walking would be lovely - but the city has much to offer
- 2 Archway man jailed after causing 'totally avoidable' crash
- 3 High Court ruling 'will not directly impact' People Friendly Streets
- 4 Two 16-year-olds charged with murder of Islington student
- 5 Arsenal's Women's Super League clash with West Ham postponed
- 6 Thousands back petition for exemptions in Highbury People Friendly Streets
- 7 Man wrestled to floor during attempted robbery in Finsbury Park
- 8 Tributes paid to Islington student fatally stabbed in Tottenham
- 9 Arteta should drop Willian after another miserable performance
- 10 Pictures: Scenes in Islington and Hackney after snowfall blankets London