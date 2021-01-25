News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Pictures: Scenes in Islington and Hackney after snowfall blankets London

Franki Berry

Published: 6:32 PM January 25, 2021   
Highbury Fields snow

Highbury Fields in the snow. - Credit: Natalie Wyatt

Islington and Hackney were blanketed in a layer of snow this weekend. 

On Sunday (January 24) at around 10.30am, flurries of snow started to fall and settle across London and the South East, including in Islington and Hackney. 

Many residents used their once-daily exercise walk - permitted under the third national lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic  - to enjoy the wintery conditions.

This comes as temperatures plummet in the wake of Storm Christoph, and alongside yellow weather warnings issued for the south-east by the Met Office. 

A yellow warning of ice remains in place for much of England. 

You may also want to watch:

This week, temperatures in the Scottish Highlands were forecast to drop as cold as -10C. 

Here are some pictures of the snowfall - submit your photos to Gazettenews@archant.co.uk, with the photographer's name and a little detail of who is in the photo and where it was taken. 

Elthorne Park snow

A snowman in Elthorne Park, Islington. - Credit: Ace Herdman

Snow Islington

In Islington - Freya’s first time seeing and playing in the snow. - Credit: Briony Bryant Densham

Dog in Haggerston Park

Maggie the dog in Haggerston Park. - Credit: Denise Green

St Mary's Church on Upper Street.

St Mary's Church on Upper Street in the snow. - Credit: Paul Dennis Tupper

Barnsbury snow

Barnsbury in the snow. - Credit: Mandy M'baya

Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park in the snow. - Credit: Franki Berry

Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park in the snow. - Credit: Franki Berry

Parkland Walk

An exit off the Parkland Walk, which runs from Finsbury Park to Alexandra Palace, in the snow. - Credit: Franki Berry

Parkland Walk

The Parkland Walk, which runs from Finsbury Park to Alexandra Palace, in the snow. - Credit: Franki Berry

Oakfield Road, Finsbury Park in the snow

Oakfield Road by Finsbury Park. - Credit: Franki Berry

Hackney snow dog

Mischief the dog enjoying the snow in Victoria Park. - Credit: Jay Tresadern

Whitehall Park snow

Whitehall Park near Highgate Hill. - Credit: Nanette Archer



