Published: 5:38 PM July 9, 2021

England's Reece James, Bukayo Saka, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Jordan Pickford, Jack Grealish and team-mates celebrate winning the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final match at Wembley on July 7 - Credit: PA

Find out what the weather will be like in London, as England comes together to watch the Euro 2020 football tournament final match.

It's England's first major international football match since 1966 on Sunday, when they face Italy at Wembley.

Unless you're lucky enough to have a ticket to see the real life game, the weather forecast will be crucial in helping you decide whether to hole up in your living room or head over to a pub garden with your mates for maximum atmosphere.

On Saturday, outbreaks of rain will continue moving east across the region during the morning, before clearing in the early afternoon when it will become drier and brighter with a few isolated showers possible. The maximum temperature is 20 °C.

Sunday will be unsettled, with a mixture of sunny spells and a few showers.

If you choose to head out, it might be wise to book ahead, as with Covid rules in place, lots of venues have already sold out.

JuJu's Bar and Stage at The Truman Brewery in Hanbury Street, Shoreditch, still has tickets, and will be playing the match on two indoor and one outdoor screens.

The Big Chill in Pentonville Road, Kings Cross, meanwhile, has two large floors and a large roof terrace with a retractable roof - which might come in handy.

Bounce Farringdon is usually home to ping-pong, but has big screens for the footie too, and for £45 they are offering bottomless drinks and all you can eat pizza.

Other pubs screening the match include Sheephaven Bay in Mornington Street, Camden Town, the Spread Eagle in ​Albert ​Street, ​Camden ​Town, The Narrow in Narrow Street, Limehouse and The Craft Beer Company in Commercial Road, Limehouse.