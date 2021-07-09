News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Weather

London weather forecast for Euro 2020 final as England take on Italy

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:38 PM July 9, 2021   
Reece James, Bukayo Saka, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Jordan Pickford and Jack Grealish after Euro 2020 semi-final match

England's Reece James, Bukayo Saka, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Jordan Pickford, Jack Grealish and team-mates celebrate winning the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final match at Wembley on July 7 - Credit: PA

Find out what the weather will be like in London, as England comes together to watch the Euro 2020 football tournament final match.

It's England's first major international football match since 1966 on Sunday, when they face Italy at Wembley.

Unless you're lucky enough to have a ticket to see the real life game, the weather forecast will be crucial in helping you decide whether to hole up in your living room or head over to a pub garden with your mates for maximum atmosphere.

On Saturday, outbreaks of rain will continue moving east across the region during the morning, before clearing in the early afternoon when it will become drier and brighter with a few isolated showers possible. The maximum temperature is 20 °C.

Sunday will be unsettled, with a mixture of sunny spells and a few showers.

You may also want to watch:

If you choose to head out, it might be wise to book ahead, as with Covid rules in place, lots of venues have already sold out.

JuJu's Bar and Stage at The Truman Brewery in Hanbury Street, Shoreditch, still has tickets, and will be playing the match on two indoor and one outdoor screens. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Statue of Street Cat Bob to be unveiled in Islington Green
  2. 2 Footie fans decorate 26-storey Islington block with flags ahead of Euros final
  3. 3 Interactive map: See all the LTNs in Islington – and across London
  1. 4 Headteacher ends cycle lane protest by removing cones outside school
  2. 5 Data shows how Covid-19 cases are surging in Islington
  3. 6 Revealed: Finsbury Park is where Islington and Hackney residents feel most unsafe
  4. 7 Man who stabbed woman in ‘random’ Islington attack found guilty
  5. 8 Headmaster brands Islington's cycle superhighway 'an accident waiting to happen'
  6. 9 Where and how to watch Euro 2020 final in north London
  7. 10 Tributes paid to Carmel Littleton who improved vulnerable lives in Islington

The Big Chill in Pentonville Road, Kings Cross, meanwhile, has two large floors and a large roof terrace with a retractable roof  - which might come in handy. 

Bounce Farringdon is usually home to ping-pong, but has big screens for the footie too, and for £45 they are offering bottomless drinks and all you can eat pizza.

Other pubs screening the match include Sheephaven Bay in Mornington Street, Camden Town, the Spread Eagle in ​Albert ​Street, ​Camden ​Town, The Narrow in Narrow Street, Limehouse and The Craft Beer Company in Commercial Road, Limehouse. 

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A stock image of traffic

Rail and road disruption for the week in Hackney, Islington and Tower...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the new Oriel eye centre, which is to be built on the site of St Pancras Hospital in Kings Cross

Moorfields Eye Hospital set to move to new Kings Cross HQ

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Bookshop workers outside Housmans, 1982

How a radical Kings Cross bookshop was HQ to McLibel and spawned Pride...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Santander

Santander confirms 20 London branches will close

William Mata

Author Picture Icon