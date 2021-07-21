Met Office yellow warning for rain in London this weekend

Published: 3:41 PM July 21, 2021

A couple walking in the rain in the City of London. - Credit: PA

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for London this weekend, although temperatures are forecast to remain high for the next few days.

Heavy rain and even some thunder and lightning are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

“Across the warning area, heavy thundery showers are expected to break out over the course of the weekend, especially on Sunday when these could be widespread and torrential in places,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

A yellow warning means there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, the Met Office says.

Temperatures will stay in the 20s for the next few days, hitting 27 tomorrow (Thursday July 21).

You may also want to watch:

After that, temperatures are forecasted to be a few degrees cooler with highs of 22 and 24 degrees between Friday and Monday.

Linking any one weather event to climate change is difficult, meteorologists say. But heat waves and flash flooding, as seen in London this month, are expected to become more common in the coming years.

The Met Office issued its first ever amber weather warnings for heat earlier this week, for southwest England and part of Wales, and another for Northern Ireland.