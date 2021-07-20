News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
This is when thunder storms could hit north London

William Mata

Published: 10:22 AM July 20, 2021   
Thunder storms are set to break up a succession of days without rain in north London.

Thunder storms are on their way after a period of intense sunshine, the Met Office has forecast. 

The agency says north London could peak at 30 degrees this afternoon (Tuesday, July 20) at around 4pm. Shortly after that, the rain will begin. 

The most intense rain shower is set to be around 5pm when thunder and lightning has been forecast. This is set to ease within the hour, with light rain predicted for the rest of the night.

A spokesperson said: “A dry and sunny start across the region. 

“However, there is a risk of heavy thundery showers developing for the afternoon, with hail and gusty winds possible. Mostly very warm or hot, but cooler towards the east coast.”

The forecaster added: “Any heavy thundery showers only slowly dying out during the evening. Then a dry night with long clear spells.” 

