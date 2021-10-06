Published: 11:20 AM October 6, 2021

A Little Angel Theatre adaptation is Inspired by the Greenpeace campaign film There’s a Rang-Tan in My Bedroom - Credit: Little Angel Theatre/ Greenpeace

There's plenty going on in Hackney and Islington this weekend. See a few of our suggestions of things to check out here.

Watch There’s a Rang-Tan in my Bedroom at the puppet theatre

Support Greenpeace and Meat Free Monday by going to the Little Angel Theatre.

Inspired by the Greenpeace campaign films There’s a Rang-Tan in My Bedroom and There’s a Monster in My Kitchen, this beautiful adaptation encourages children to imagine waking up to find a turtle bathing in their bathtub, an orangutan bouncing on their bed and a jaguar creeping through their kitchen.

Featuring a voiceover from Emma Thompson, the magical mix of puppetry and music helps children to discover more about these animal friends and what they can personally do to help, because no one is too small to make a difference.

You may also want to watch:

The show is aimed at children aged from five to 11, and runs until November 7.

Catch it this weekend, with a performance at 11am on Saturday, and then 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets cost £13.50 for adults and £11.50 for children.

See littleangeltheatre.com.





A Little Angel Theatre adaptation is Inspired by the Greenpeace campaign film There’s a Rang-Tan in My Bedroom - Credit: Little Angel Theatre/ Greenpeace

Watch TV stars play in a charity football match

Award-winning BAFTA comedy stars from the hit BBC3 TV series This Country will be playing in a charity football match on Saturday at Market Road Football Pitches.

Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper are joining the National Children’s Football Alliance (NCFA) match This Country v That Country, with the first half played in Islington and the second half played later in the day at Flanders Peace Field in Belgium at the site of the First World War 1914 Christmas Truces.

Money raised will provide young people from war-torn countries with the chance to take part in the Global Peace Games, a week long peace education through play programme celebrating the United Nation’s International Day of Peace.

The event has already raised more than £4,000. See bit.ly/2Yrzdos.



Go to an art gallery in Shoreditch

Artist Adam Bridgland is hosting his first solo exhibition at Shoreditch gallery Jealous East.

The exhibition brings together a collection of mixed media works developed during the pandemic from the artist’s home studio in Cambridge, at a time when his art apparently took a visual change in direction.

A spokesperson said: "His family and the landscape around his home feature heavily as themes in his work, as these elements were key inspirations to him during the isolation forced by lockdown."

‘Time Spent Together In Your Head’ runs at the gallery in Curtain Road until October 24.

Artist Adam Bridgland's work: 'Together we built this world of our own' - Credit: Jealous

Help plant some spring bulbs

Rectory Road Station is about to get a whole lot brighter with some spring bulb planting.

Energy Garden has got 30 Muscari, 10 wood anemone, 25 iris, 10 small alliums, six crocus, 50 fritillaria and six large allium to plant on the embankment outside.

The organisation which supports communities to improve biodiversity and grow food around transport infrastructure, says they'll need all hands on deck for this one.

The meeting point is in front of the station at 10am on Saturday.

All materials will be provided and everyone is welcome.

A gardener makes his way past a carpet of crocuses - Credit: PA

Do yoga and have lunch

Join an hour-long holistic yoga session, with breathing techniques and meditation followed by authentic Italian lunch.

The weekly meet up where people are invited to exchange ideas with fellow students and make some 'Yogi friends' takes place at The Co-Dalston in Kingsland Road on Saturday at noon.

The yoga class is run by Get Yogga, and food comes from bistro and grocery Egro Pop.

Tickets cost £15 for one or £25 for two from getyogga.simplybook.it.





