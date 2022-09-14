A body was discovered inside a flat in Westerdale Court, Aubert Park, Highbury, Islington, by fire fighters after a fire broke out - Credit: Google

A person has died after blaze a fire ripped through a first-floor flat in Highbury.

Emergency services were called to Westerdale Court in Aubert Park, at 10.15pm last night (September 13).

A body was discovered inside the flat by fire fighters.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said.

A spokesperson for the Met said the death is currently being treated as "unexpected", and is under investigation.

About 25 firefighters from Islington, Holloway, Hornsey and Stoke Newington fire stations used four engines to bring the fire under control within an hour-and-a-half.

The flat in the four-storey block was damaged by the fire.