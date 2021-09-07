Published: 12:38 PM September 7, 2021 Updated: 1:45 PM September 7, 2021

Get your pet to compete in the Dog Olympix in Whittington Park, go to an eports festival or watch a one-man show about Buster Keaton. There's plenty to do in Hackney and Islington this weekend.

Take your pooch to the Dog Olympix

The fourth Dog Olympix community dog show returns to Whittington Park on Sunday.

A parade of the dogs and their owners taking part takes kicks off the proceedings at 11.45am, followed by games including the gundog hunt, agility helter skelter, catch the ball, and the agility relay.

Prizes will be given for best rescue and best puppy.

The best dog in the show will be announced by the deputy mayor Marian Spall at 3pm.

DJ Heartical T from 4TuneFM 87.8 will be playing classical and Windrush music.

Childrens’ entertainment comes in the form of face painting and balloon artistry.

The aim is to raise funds through a suggested entry fee of £5 for an outdoor water fountain for park users and their dogs.

See archwaydogs.co.uk for more information.

Pip Gold Gundog, winner in the Dog Olympix 2019 - Credit: Dog Olympix

Check out an 'esports' festival at the Olympic Park

The UK’s newest competitive video gaming festival, Stack Fest, is taking place at Here East in London’s Olympic Park from September 9-11.

There will be panel sessions, future trend analysis from top brands and studios.

Friday will cater for anyone looking for a career in video gaming, with the day packed full of careers advice, from game design to making it as an influencer.

Then on Saturday families and 'esports' fans will come together for live play and tournaments.

Tickets are on sale from £10 from stack-fest.com. Under 14s can enter free.

Footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold (bottom left) during a FIFA 20 match against esports player Ryan Pessoa - Credit: PA

Watch a one-man musical about Buster Keaton

A one-man musical about Buster Keaton is returning to the Hen and Chickens theatre from September 10-12.

James Dangerfield’s show, When You Fall Down, has already toured the UK, France and the USA, where it was seen by Buster’s own family.

Buster Keaton made movies more than 100 ago, and his death defying stunts still inspire filmmakers today, from Tom Cruise to Jackie Chan.

James said: “Buster was famous for falling over on screen, but as he was making his astonishing movies, he was also doing a fair amount of falling over in his personal life too.

"What’s inspiring about Buster’s story is that he always got back on his feet. I think that right now, so many people feel like their own world has been pulled out from underneath them. This show gives people hope that things will be okay and also plenty of laughs too.”

Performances take place on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available on the door or from unrestrictedview.co.uk.

James Dangerfield playing Buster Keaton in his show, When You Fall Down - Credit: James Dangerfield

Hire an ebike in Islington

HumanForest is launching its green fleet of e-bikes in Islington this week, and they will be available to hire for £9 an hour after an initial free first 10 minutes.

They bikes operate through an advertising-led revenue model, which sees users required to watch an advert before and after using the bike.

The bikes have 80km swappable batteries, an in-built phone charger and an application-based locking mechanism.

HumanForest founder Agustin Guilisasti said: “We are really pleased to be supporting Islington Council as it works to deliver healthy, fair, accessible and enjoyable transport in the borough.

"We want to help tackle poor air quality and make travelling in Islington safe, enjoyable and sustainable for everyone.”

Run, walk or jog 5k around Highbury Fields

Join the free weekly Highbury Fields parkrun on Saturday at 9am.

A free, fun, and friendly 5k community event, everyone takes part for their own enjoyment, and you can choose whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

It is free but you must register before you first come along for the first time, and then bring a printed copy of your barcode.

Every week participants grab a post-parkrun coffee at one of the many cafes in the area.

The event is organised entirely by volunteers. Email highburyfields@parkrun.com to help out.

See parkrun.org.uk/highburyfields to register.