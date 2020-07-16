Search

6 of the finest brunch spots in Islington

PUBLISHED: 16:27 16 July 2020

The best brunch spots in Islington. Image: Supplied

The best brunch spots in Islington. Image: Supplied

Copyright © TONO BALAGUER. All rights reserved

One of the best meals of the week, a leisurely brunch can’t be beat – however you like your eggs. Here are the best cafes and restaurants in Islington serving up full English breakfasts, eggs benedict and all the brunch options in between.

Radici

30 Almeida St, Islington, N1 1AD

A laidback restaurant serving southern Italian cuisine. The weekend lunch menu boasts egg dishes, antipasti, pastas, pizza and sweets

The Breakfast Club Angel

31 Camden Passage, Angel, N1 8EA

A cheerful chain, The Breakfast Club serves up caf classics, such as bacon butties and full English breakfast, as well as American-style dishes – breakfast burritos, sweet and savoury waffles and pancakes.

Fig and Olive

151 Upper Street, Islington, N1 1RA

You may also want to watch:

Modern European dishes with a Mediterranean influence. In addition to the regular menu there are vegan and vegetarian menus as well.

The Barn London

60 Holloway Rd, Highbury East,N7 8JL

A coffee shop run by three brothers, serving all-day breakfast, all day lunch as well as homemade cakes and fresh coffee.

Jolene

21 Newington Green, Mayville Estate, N16 9PU

A bakery, restaurant and wine bar with a daily menu featuring sandwiches, pizzas and salads, as well as a stack of pastries for those with a sweet tooth.

Pistachio and Pickle coffee bar

142 Liverpool Rd, Islington, N1 1LA

Serving light, vegetarian brunch until 1pm each day. There is also a cheese shop and delicatessen which is open Wednesday to Sunday.

