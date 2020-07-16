6 of the finest brunch spots in Islington
PUBLISHED: 16:27 16 July 2020
Copyright © TONO BALAGUER. All rights reserved
One of the best meals of the week, a leisurely brunch can’t be beat – however you like your eggs. Here are the best cafes and restaurants in Islington serving up full English breakfasts, eggs benedict and all the brunch options in between.
Radici
30 Almeida St, Islington, N1 1AD
A laidback restaurant serving southern Italian cuisine. The weekend lunch menu boasts egg dishes, antipasti, pastas, pizza and sweets
The Breakfast Club Angel
31 Camden Passage, Angel, N1 8EA
A cheerful chain, The Breakfast Club serves up caf classics, such as bacon butties and full English breakfast, as well as American-style dishes – breakfast burritos, sweet and savoury waffles and pancakes.
Fig and Olive
151 Upper Street, Islington, N1 1RA
You may also want to watch:
Modern European dishes with a Mediterranean influence. In addition to the regular menu there are vegan and vegetarian menus as well.
The Barn London
60 Holloway Rd, Highbury East,N7 8JL
A coffee shop run by three brothers, serving all-day breakfast, all day lunch as well as homemade cakes and fresh coffee.
Jolene
21 Newington Green, Mayville Estate, N16 9PU
A bakery, restaurant and wine bar with a daily menu featuring sandwiches, pizzas and salads, as well as a stack of pastries for those with a sweet tooth.
Pistachio and Pickle coffee bar
142 Liverpool Rd, Islington, N1 1LA
Serving light, vegetarian brunch until 1pm each day. There is also a cheese shop and delicatessen which is open Wednesday to Sunday.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.