Whittington Health NHS Trusts recycles old technology for good causes

PUBLISHED: 14:51 20 December 2018

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

The Whittington Health NHS Trust is donating old computers to a charity that recycles them to help people who need low-cost access the technology.

The Trust gives its partner the CTR Group “old and redundant” equipment, which is then repaired, wiped of all data and recycled rather than being sent for landfill.

The computers are then distributed to good causes, such as to homeless shelters so that people can gain basic IT skills.

Refurbished laptops and other classroom equipment is also sent to war-ravaged countries through the UNICEF approved School-in-a-Box charity project.

Adrian Moore, head of business development at CTR Group, said: “I had the privilege of working for 2 years with UNICEF and seeing first-hand the way used IT can change lives for the better.

“Organisations like Whittington Health NHS Trust and people like Andi and the team should be commended. It is a privilege to know and work with them and I will be forever grateful.”

