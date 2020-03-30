Search

Coronavirus: Whittington Hospital temporarily suspends home birthing services and closes children’s inpatient ward

PUBLISHED: 12:51 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 30 March 2020

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The Whittington Hospital has temporarily closed its children’s inpatient ward and suspended home birth services.

The hospital can’t currently offer home birth services due to the toll the coronavirus pandemic is having on its staff numbers.

The children’s A&E department will remain open 24/7 but the kids’ inpatient ward is temporarily closed, with patients being moved to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

A maximum of two birthing partners are allowed in the maternity wards, and just one person can accompany the mother to neo-natal.

As of Monday last week, the hospital has barred all visits to patients in adult wards and its A&E department.

The Whittington is asking expectant mothers to enter via the Labour Ward reception rather than walking through the main hospital.

A spokesperson said: “We will be contacting women who were planning to have a home birth in the coming weeks and months to explain the changes and discuss alternative options with them.

“We know that these are extremely difficult times and we want to do whatever we can to reassure women due to give birth and support them to have a safe delivery in line with their birth choices.”

Were you planning to deliver you baby at home with support from Whittington Hospital staff? If you'd like to share your story, contact Lucas at the newsdesk on 07785 616244or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Drive 24