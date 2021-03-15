ITV film depicts first Covid wave at Whittington's intensive care unit
- Credit: Whittington Health NHS Trust
A professor will share his experience of working as a consultant on Whittington Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) throughout the coronavirus pandemic in a TV show that premieres tomorrow night (March 16).
The feature-length documentary staring Professor Hugh Montgomery, 2020: The Story of Us, uncovers what happened during the first wave of Covid-19 in the UK.
It shows the pressure NHS staff were under while they struggled to understand and fight a new disease and keep patients alive.
Much of the footage in the film by Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald was captured by staff themselves on their mobile phones in real time - adding a unique dimension.
The 90-minute film also follows the stories of some patients, including author Michael Rosen, who have been left with the long-term consequences of the virus.
It was commissioned in early 2019, before the pandemic broke out, to mark The Intensive Care Society's 50th anniversary in June 2020.
It airs at 9pm tomorrow night on ITV.
