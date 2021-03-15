Published: 5:25 PM March 15, 2021

Author Michael Rosen at Whittington Hospital, where he was treated for coronavirus in the ICU - Credit: Whittington Health NHS Trust

A professor will share his experience of working as a consultant on Whittington Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) throughout the coronavirus pandemic in a TV show that premieres tomorrow night (March 16).

The feature-length documentary staring Professor Hugh Montgomery, 2020: The Story of Us, uncovers what happened during the first wave of Covid-19 in the UK.

It shows the pressure NHS staff were under while they struggled to understand and fight a new disease and keep patients alive.

Much of the footage in the film by Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald was captured by staff themselves on their mobile phones in real time - adding a unique dimension.

The 90-minute film also follows the stories of some patients, including author Michael Rosen, who have been left with the long-term consequences of the virus.

You may also want to watch:

It was commissioned in early 2019, before the pandemic broke out, to mark The Intensive Care Society's 50th anniversary in June 2020.

It airs at 9pm tomorrow night on ITV.