Former soldier holds wildlife art exhibition

Gareth Wild is exhibiting his animal prints in Islington Square - Credit: Gareth Wild

A former soldier turned artist is holding an exhibition featuring his wildlife works in Islington Square.

Gareth Wild began his artists career while serving in the British Army where he would draw the wives and girlfriends of the other soldiers in his unit.

The London-based artist was encouraged by his friends to leave the army and pursue a career as an artist.

Gareth Wild started his artistic career while serving in the British Army - Credit: Gareth Wild

Gareth said: “The artwork I create focuses on wildlife, many of which are critically endangered species due to habitat loss, poaching and the effects of our ever-changing climate.”

Gareth works primarily in acrylic paint on canvas and his life-like drawings feature a variety of animals such as lions, elephants, monkeys and ducks.

Ten per cent of his sales in Islington will be donated to National Park Rescue, an organisation in Zimbabwe fighting against poaching.

Gareth Wild's artwork features wild animals many of which are critically endangered - Credit: Gareth Wild

The exhibition will be on in Islington Square, Upper Street, until August 31.