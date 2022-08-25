David O'Keefe worked as a welder at Pollards in Highbury from 1960 to 1982 - Credit: Laura O'Keefe

The family of a former Islington welder is appealing for witnesses following his asbestos-related death.

David John O’Keefe’s death in 2020 was ruled to be “due to an occupational related disease, in this case asbestos” after he was diagnosed with lung cancer five years earlier.

His daughter, Laura O’Keefe, believes he may have come into contact with the substance while working for Pollards factory in Highbury from 1960 to 1982.

She said: “It’s the only work he completed in his lifetime that would have had an asbestos exposure risk. I have gone through this with his oncologist in detail and they believe that this would be the likely exposure point.”

David was born in Killavullen in Cork, Ireland, and emigrated to England in 1959 aged 14 to settle in Highbury.

At Pollards, David fitted shop fronts across the UK and worked in the Highbury factory which manufactured steel shutters, architectural metalwork, fire doors and electric lifts.

After 22 years he returned to Cork with his daughter Laura and wife Kathleen where he set up a grocery store.

Laura said: “He was a quiet man and his main passions in life were his family and particularly his grandson and sport – following his team Arsenal, he would never miss a match.”

Law firm Leigh Day is investigating the complaint against Pollards and is looking for witnesses who may know more about the factory’s use of asbestos.

Solicitor Vijay Ganapathy said: “As David’s family only found out that his cancer was related to asbestos exposure after he died, they were not able to collect any information from him specifically relating to any asbestos he may have worked with or been exposed to.

"They know that he worked for Pollards in Highbury for over two decades and they are keen to hear from anyone who can shed any light on the work he did there.”

Pollards is understood to have gone out of business in around 2000.

Anyone with information can contact Vijay Ganapathy by email at vganapathy@leighday.co.uk.