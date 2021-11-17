Woman dies after falling 'from height' in Islington

A woman has died after falling from a residential block in Percy Circus, Islington - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been pronounced dead in Islington after falling "from height".

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 9.43am today - November 17 - to Percy Circus after reports that a person had fallen from height from a residential block.

The Met confirmed officers attended and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the death is being treated as "unexplained", though at this early stage it is not being treated as suspicious.