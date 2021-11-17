Woman dies after falling 'from height' in Islington
Published: 2:01 PM November 17, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A woman has been pronounced dead in Islington after falling "from height".
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 9.43am today - November 17 - to Percy Circus after reports that a person had fallen from height from a residential block.
The Met confirmed officers attended and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the death is being treated as "unexplained", though at this early stage it is not being treated as suspicious.