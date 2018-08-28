Woman, 70, in hospital after being knocked off bike in Stroud Green Road

A 70-year-old cyclist was flown to hospital in an air ambulance after being hit by a car in Stroud Green Road yesterday.

Police were called at about 1.15pm following a collision between the woman and the vehicle.

A Met Police spokesperson today said her injuries aren’t “life threatening”.

Lorena, 51, who wouldn’t give her last name, works at the Mind charity shop near the scene of the collision, and ran to the victim’s aid.

She told the Gazette the incident was “upsetting” because the injured cyclist was “bleeding”.

“I didn’t see the accident but obviously afterwards we brought her a couple of blankets out to keep her warm.

“We called and ambulance for her but we didn’t want to move her in case there was any internal bleeding.

“We get so many accidents in London, especially with cyclists, and many people lose their lives.”

It’s not yet known if the driver of the car stopped but there has been no arrest. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 re CAD 3328/10