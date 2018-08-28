Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Woman, 70, in hospital after being knocked off bike in Stroud Green Road

PUBLISHED: 12:36 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 11 January 2019

Stroud Green Road

Stroud Green Road

Archant

A 70-year-old cyclist was flown to hospital in an air ambulance after being hit by a car in Stroud Green Road yesterday.

Police were called at about 1.15pm following a collision between the woman and the vehicle.

A Met Police spokesperson today said her injuries aren’t “life threatening”.

Lorena, 51, who wouldn’t give her last name, works at the Mind charity shop near the scene of the collision, and ran to the victim’s aid.

She told the Gazette the incident was “upsetting” because the injured cyclist was “bleeding”.

“I didn’t see the accident but obviously afterwards we brought her a couple of blankets out to keep her warm.

“We called and ambulance for her but we didn’t want to move her in case there was any internal bleeding.

“We get so many accidents in London, especially with cyclists, and many people lose their lives.”

It’s not yet known if the driver of the car stopped but there has been no arrest. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 re CAD 3328/10

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Arrest made after Finsbury Park station evacuated due to ‘person on the tracks’

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated due to a 'customer incident'. Picture: Duncan Nielsen

Sophie Chapman: Police search for missing Islington woman last seen leaving hospital

Sophie Chapman is missing from Islington.

Arsenal v Millwall in 1988: The ‘bonkers’ afternoon when violent fans terrorised Highbury

Arsenal v Millwall in January 1988. Police arrest a fan at the start of the match. Picture: PA

Inquest into death of Canonbury man stabbed to death in Upper Street delayed due to ‘safety concerns’

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Michelle McPhillips

Mental health patient falls through window at Whittington Hospital injuring someone’s visiting family member

The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Jeremy Corbyn backs campaign calling for ‘safe standing’ at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (hidden) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Woman, 70, in hospital after being knocked off bike in Stroud Green Road

Stroud Green Road

130 people turn up to Crouch Hill woman’s first Slimming World class

Debbie Thomas advertising her class.

Arsenal Women’ boss Joe Montemurro hails ‘top quality’ goalscorers Danielle van de Donk and Vivianne Miedema

Arsenal Women manager Joe Montemurro. PA

Arsenal star Danielle van de Donk Q&A: Gunners fans are amazing

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists