Search

Advanced search

Hit-and-run driver leaves woman with head injuries after Highbury collision

PUBLISHED: 12:13 22 September 2019

Fieldway Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Fieldway Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A hit-and-run driver left a pedestrian with head injuries in Highbury last night.

Police say the driver collided with a 56-year-old woman in Fieldway Crescent at 10.35pm, then fled the scene before officers arrived.

You may also want to watch:

The woman's injuries are "not life-threatening", according to Islington Police. A cordon remained in place in the early hours of this morning.

Witnesses should call 101 and quote this reference number: 8376/21sep.

Did you see what happened? Are you the victim? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Seven convicted for ‘territorial gang fight’ in St John Street

Michael Dyra pleaded guilty of violent disorder and carrying a weapon in relation to an incident in St John Street on October 16, 2018. Picture: Met Police

Scaffolder suspended after he shoves man at Crouch Hill bus stop then makes crude gestures as W7 drives off

The moment a scaffolder pushed a man at the Dickenson Road bus stop in Crouch Hill yesterday. Picture: Kyriakos Sideris

Driver mounts pavement and runs over comedian’s foot outside Upper Street bar

Slim Jim's Liquor Store in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro

Revealed: How hero security guard helped police catch man who stabbed young mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Holloway

Holloway Waitrose' hero security guard Victor Ikeakhe helped police catch Ismail Musa after he stabbed mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Caedmon Road. Picture: Supplied

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Seven convicted for ‘territorial gang fight’ in St John Street

Michael Dyra pleaded guilty of violent disorder and carrying a weapon in relation to an incident in St John Street on October 16, 2018. Picture: Met Police

Scaffolder suspended after he shoves man at Crouch Hill bus stop then makes crude gestures as W7 drives off

The moment a scaffolder pushed a man at the Dickenson Road bus stop in Crouch Hill yesterday. Picture: Kyriakos Sideris

Driver mounts pavement and runs over comedian’s foot outside Upper Street bar

Slim Jim's Liquor Store in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro

Revealed: How hero security guard helped police catch man who stabbed young mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Holloway

Holloway Waitrose' hero security guard Victor Ikeakhe helped police catch Ismail Musa after he stabbed mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Caedmon Road. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Islington Gazette

RWC: England 35 Tonga 3

England's Owen Farrell during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome.

Rugby World Cup: Farrell wants England to generate feel-good factor

England's Owen Farrell (right) and Ben Youngs during a training session

Hit-and-run driver leaves woman with head injuries after Highbury collision

Fieldway Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Gazette letters: Council ignoring local issues, parking zones, road works and transport consultations

Bridport House in Bridport Place. Picture: EMMA BARTHOLOMEW

Gazette letters: Traffic plans and consultations and training for arrest

Crash at junction of Roman Way and Sheringham Road. Picture: MEG HOWARTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists