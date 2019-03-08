Hit-and-run driver leaves woman with head injuries after Highbury collision

A hit-and-run driver left a pedestrian with head injuries in Highbury last night.

Police say the driver collided with a 56-year-old woman in Fieldway Crescent at 10.35pm, then fled the scene before officers arrived.

The woman's injuries are "not life-threatening", according to Islington Police. A cordon remained in place in the early hours of this morning.

Witnesses should call 101 and quote this reference number: 8376/21sep.

