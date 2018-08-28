Woman rescued from Newington Green flat fire late on Christmas Day

Queen Margaret's Grove near Newington Green. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel Archant

A woman was rescued by firefighters late on Christmas Day after a blaze in a Newington Green flat.

Ten firefighters were called to the property in Queen Margaret’s Grove at 11.40pm.

Part of the first floor flat was ablaze and firefighters in breathing apparatus went in to save the woman. She was assessed by medics but did not go to hospital.

Crews from Islington and Stoke Newington attended and had the fire under control within half-an-hour. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the London Fire Brigade has said.