Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Woman rescued from Newington Green flat fire late on Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 14:49 27 December 2018

Queen Margaret's Grove near Newington Green. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Queen Margaret's Grove near Newington Green. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Archant

A woman was rescued by firefighters late on Christmas Day after a blaze in a Newington Green flat.

Queen Margaret's Grove near Newington Green. Picture: Ramzy AlwakeelQueen Margaret's Grove near Newington Green. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Ten firefighters were called to the property in Queen Margaret’s Grove at 11.40pm.

Part of the first floor flat was ablaze and firefighters in breathing apparatus went in to save the woman. She was assessed by medics but did not go to hospital.

Crews from Islington and Stoke Newington attended and had the fire under control within half-an-hour. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the London Fire Brigade has said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ten Things I Still Miss About Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium

The main entrance at Highbury Stadium, London.

Chapel Market pie and mash shop Manze’s set to close for good

An old shot of M. Manze from the late 1970s.

Neighbours’ ‘living hell’ as Archway estate is left with no heating – for six months

Islington's Crouch Hall Court estate, N19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Marcel Campbell: King’s Cross man Reece Williams jailed for 12 years over fatal stabbing in Upper Street

Reece Williams.

Brighton v Arsenal: PREVIEW

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (centre) with players during a training session at London Colney, PA

Most Read

‘Spare us New Year’s Eve noise hell’: Neighbours to Victoria Park Airbnb ‘go-to party venue’ take a stand

Abigail Darling who has complained about the late night parties going on in a house rented out on Airbnb. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man, 21, stabbed and sprayed with ‘corrosive substance’ in Stoke Newington High Street

Stoke Newington High Street. Google Street view

Dalston solicitor resigns as Tower Hamlets councillor amid ‘housing fraud’ investigation

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Chapel Market pie and mash shop Manze’s set to close for good

An old shot of M. Manze from the late 1970s.

Camden and Islington to get fourth top cop in 12 months as Iain Raphael is replaced by Raj Kohli

Chief Superintendent Raj Kohli in 2011.

Arsenal boss Emery apologises for bottle incident at Brighton

Arsenal manager Unai Emery prior to the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Premier League: Brighton 1 Arsenal 1

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Woman rescued from Newington Green flat fire late on Christmas Day

Queen Margaret's Grove near Newington Green. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists