Woman stabbed in Caledonian Road outside Pentonville prison

Police at the scene outside Pentonville prison. Picture: Supplied Archant

A women was stabbed in Caledonian Road this morning.

Officers were called to reports of a woman suffering from knife injuries outside Pentonville Prison.

Police and paramedics scrambled to the scene, where a woman in her 40s was found suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital and is in a “non life-threatening condition”, according to Scotland Yard.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating,

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 954/21April.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111

Did you see what happened? Are you the woman who was stabbed? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk