Search

Advanced search

Woman stabbed in Caledonian Road outside Pentonville prison

PUBLISHED: 13:34 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 21 April 2020

Police at the scene outside Pentonville prison. Picture: Supplied

Police at the scene outside Pentonville prison. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A women was stabbed in Caledonian Road this morning.

Officers were called to reports of a woman suffering from knife injuries outside Pentonville Prison.

Police and paramedics scrambled to the scene, where a woman in her 40s was found suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital and is in a “non life-threatening condition”, according to Scotland Yard.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating,

Police were called to Caledonian Road, N7 to a report of a woman stabbed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 954/21April.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111

Did you see what happened? Are you the woman who was stabbed? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in Caledonian Road outside Pentonville prison

Police at the scene outside Pentonville prison. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Coronavirus: Islington Council urged to review cemetery closures after government says they should reopen

St Pancras & Islington Cemetery. Picture: Edmond Terakopian/ PA

Most Read

Woman stabbed in Caledonian Road outside Pentonville prison

Police at the scene outside Pentonville prison. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Coronavirus: Islington Council urged to review cemetery closures after government says they should reopen

St Pancras & Islington Cemetery. Picture: Edmond Terakopian/ PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Nobbs pens new deal with Arsenal

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boxing: Youth Olympics cheer for GB

Repton's Caroline Dubois tops the podium at the European Youth Championships (pic England Boxing)

Coronavirus: FIFA confirm $1billion investment in women’s football

England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

Woman stabbed in Caledonian Road outside Pentonville prison

Police at the scene outside Pentonville prison. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: Arsenal confirm paycuts

An exterior view of the Emirates Stadium
Drive 24