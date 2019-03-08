Search

Holloway Road stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after woman suffers ‘knife injuries’

PUBLISHED: 13:28 07 April 2019

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

A woman was stabbed in Holloway Road last night.

Police were called at 11.07pm to reports of a stabbing and they found a woman, said to be in her 20s, suffering from knife wounds at the scene.

Paramedics took her to a north London hospital where her injuries have been assessed as “not life threatening”.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “A 23-year-old male was arrested nearby on suspicion of grievous bodily harm [GBH].

“He was taken to a north London police station where he remains at this time.”

Officers say the victim was attacked in a residential address before making her way out onto the street for help.

The investigation is ongoing.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or lucas,cumiskey@archant.co.uk

