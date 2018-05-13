Search

Advanced search

Work underway on Cycleway between Finsbury Park and Highbury Fields

PUBLISHED: 09:59 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 05 March 2020

Vince Gannon (l), Will Norman (r) and Cllr Champion (c) as work starts on the Highbury Fields - Finsbury Park Cycleway. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Vince Gannon (l), Will Norman (r) and Cllr Champion (c) as work starts on the Highbury Fields - Finsbury Park Cycleway. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Archant

Work on a new Cycleway between Finsbury Park and Highbury Fields started on Friday last week.

The Islington Council project, funded by Transport for London, will include protected cycle tracks, new pedestrian crossings and safer junctions and more greenery.

You may also want to watch:

The Cycleway which is due to be completed by the end of the year, will extend from Horsell Road in the south of the borough to Blackstock Road in the north.

This will form part of Cycleway 38, which will ultimately connect Farringdon in the south of Islington to Palmers Green in Enfield.

The scheme involves the building of Islington's first ever "continental-style" junction, a road feature which improves safety for people cycling with its protected cycle facilities through the intersection where Benwell Road meets Drayton Park.

There will also be new zebra crossings on all sides of that junction to improve safety while walking, as well as widened footways and raised tables to reduce vehicle speeds.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn says mainstream press attacked him relentlessly because he wanted to break up media monopolies and redistribute wealth

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons

Ramani Boreland jailed for 10 years for manslaughter of Steve Narvaez-Jara at house party near Old Street

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney, who was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder. Picture: Met Police

Jeremy Corbyn: Islington North MP on Piers Morgan, EU arrest warrants and his proudest achievements as leader

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

Archway company that imports high end food from Italy speaks about Brexit struggles

The Peregrine Trading team. Picture: Sean Pines

Coronavirus: Central Foundation Boys’ School says no students self-isolating have yet tested positive for virus

The Central Foundation Boys School in Cowper Street EC2

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn says mainstream press attacked him relentlessly because he wanted to break up media monopolies and redistribute wealth

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons

Ramani Boreland jailed for 10 years for manslaughter of Steve Narvaez-Jara at house party near Old Street

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney, who was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder. Picture: Met Police

Jeremy Corbyn: Islington North MP on Piers Morgan, EU arrest warrants and his proudest achievements as leader

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

Archway company that imports high end food from Italy speaks about Brexit struggles

The Peregrine Trading team. Picture: Sean Pines

Coronavirus: Central Foundation Boys’ School says no students self-isolating have yet tested positive for virus

The Central Foundation Boys School in Cowper Street EC2

Latest from the Islington Gazette

‘Universal Credit should be abolished’: Housing chief condemns welfare reform as rent arrears continue to rise

File image of a job centre. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

Editorial comment: Relief at win for Whittington

Whittington Health NHS Trust has been involved in a High Court case. Picture: PA WIRE

‘No causal link’ between officers’ actions and Caroline Flack’s suicide, police watchdog finds

File photo dated 13/5/2018 of Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. The TV presenter has died, her family said in a statement. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday February 15, 2020. See PA story DEATH Flack. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Islington councillors express concern over Grenfell-linked Rydon’s role in Partners outsourced housing contracts

An angry tenant remonstrates with Partners chief exec Tom Irvine. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Review: Sweat at The Tower Theatre Stoke Newington

Sweat at The Tower Theatre
Drive 24