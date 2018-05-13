Work underway on Cycleway between Finsbuy Park and Highbury Fields
PUBLISHED: 09:59 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 04 March 2020
Archant
Work on a new Cycleway between Finsbury Park and Highbury Fields started on Friday last week.
The Islington Council project, funded by Transport for London, will include protected cycle tracks, new pedestrian crossings and safer junctions and more greenery.
You may also want to watch:
The Cycleway which is due to be completed by the end of the year, will extend from Horsell Road in the south of the borough to Blackstock Road in the north.
This will form part of Cycleway 38, which will ultimately connect Farringdon in the south of Islington to Palmers Green in Enfield.
The scheme involves the building of Islington's first ever "continental-style" junction, a road feature which improves safety for people cycling with its protected cycle facilities through the intersection where Benwell Road meets Drayton Park.
There will also be new zebra crossings on all sides of that junction to improve safety while walking, as well as widened footways and raised tables to reduce vehicle speeds.