In pictures: World dishes served up at Elthorne Pride community event
- Credit: Alastair Fyfe
Dishes from around the world - from Bangladesh to Barbados, China, Denmark, France, Ghana, Guyana, Italy and Jamaica - were served up at a community event that aimed to unite everyone through a love of food.
The day at Sunnyside Community Gardens in Hazellville Road opposite Elthorne Park in Archway was organised by community group Elthorne Pride.
Islington Council funded the event which saw more than 750 pre-packed meals handed out to 120 attendees.
Entertainment was put on by Pan Fever steel band and DJ Victor ‘Afro' Anderson, and Islington's mayor Troy Gallagher joined participants to give a speech.
Elthorne Pride chair Sandi Phillips said: "Neighbours came together through the medium of food, with the aim of having a greater understanding of their neighbour’s cultures and what particular dishes mean to them.
"There truly was something for everyone.
"We are proud that our project 'The World @ Your Table' has played a part in empowering our residents to have a united voice in our community, and by doing so helping them to share experiences and learn from others during these challenging times.”
