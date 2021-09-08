Published: 4:53 PM September 8, 2021

Dishes from around the world were served up at the Elthorne Pride World Food Festival in Sunnyside Community Gardens - Credit: Alastair Fyfe

Dishes from around the world - from Bangladesh to Barbados, China, Denmark, France, Ghana, Guyana, Italy and Jamaica - were served up at a community event that aimed to unite everyone through a love of food.

The day at Sunnyside Community Gardens in Hazellville Road opposite Elthorne Park in Archway was organised by community group Elthorne Pride.

Islington Council funded the event which saw more than 750 pre-packed meals handed out to 120 attendees.

Entertainment was put on by Pan Fever steel band and DJ Victor ‘Afro' Anderson, and Islington's mayor Troy Gallagher joined participants to give a speech.

Entertainment was put on by Pan Fever steel band - Credit: Alastair Fyfe

Islington's mayor Troy Gallagher joined participants at the Elthorne Pride World Food Festival held in Sunnyside Community Garden - Credit: Alastair Fyfe

Entertainment was put on by DJ Victor ‘Afro' Anderson - Credit: Alastair Fyfe

Elthorne Pride chair Sandi Phillips said: "Neighbours came together through the medium of food, with the aim of having a greater understanding of their neighbour’s cultures and what particular dishes mean to them.

You may also want to watch:

"There truly was something for everyone.

"We are proud that our project 'The World @ Your Table' has played a part in empowering our residents to have a united voice in our community, and by doing so helping them to share experiences and learn from others during these challenging times.”

Islington's mayor Troy Gallagher joined participants at the Elthorne Pride world food festival held in Sunnyside Community Garden - Credit: Alastair Fyfe

Elthorne Pride world food festival held in Sunnyside Community Gardens on Sunday 29th August 2021 - Credit: Alastair Fyfe

Islington's mayor Troy Gallagher joined participants at the Elthorne Pride world food festival held in Sunnyside Community Garden - Credit: Alastair Fyfe

Dishes from around the world were served up at the Elthorne Pride World Food Festival in Sunnyside Community Gardens - Credit: Alastair Fyfe

Elthorne Pride world food festival held in Sunnyside Community Gardens on Sunday 29th August 2021 - Credit: Alastair Fyfe

Elthorne Pride world food festival held in Sunnyside Community Gardens on Sunday 29th August 2021 - Credit: Alastair Fyfe

Elthorne Pride world food festival held in Sunnyside Community Gardens on Sunday 29th August 2021 - Credit: Alastair Fyfe



