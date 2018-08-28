Firefighters battle blaze in early hours of the morning at York Way launderette
PUBLISHED: 12:39 30 January 2019
Archant
Fire crews tackled a blaze at a York way launderette in the early hours of this morning.
Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to the fire shortly before 1.15am.
Around half the ground floor was damaged by fire. The alarm was raised when a passer-by heard the alarm sounding and saw smoke coming from under the metal shutters.
Ten people were evacuated from the flats above the shop as a precaution. There were no reports of any injuries.
After battling the fire for around an hour, it was under control at 2.23am.
Crews from Euston, Islington and Kentish Town stations attended the scene.
The cause is currently under investigation.