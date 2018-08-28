Firefighters battle blaze in early hours of the morning at York Way launderette

The fire burned for around an hour at a launderette in Islington in the early hours of January 30. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a York way launderette in the early hours of this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to the fire shortly before 1.15am.

Around half the ground floor was damaged by fire. The alarm was raised when a passer-by heard the alarm sounding and saw smoke coming from under the metal shutters.

Ten people were evacuated from the flats above the shop as a precaution. There were no reports of any injuries.

After battling the fire for around an hour, it was under control at 2.23am.

Crews from Euston, Islington and Kentish Town stations attended the scene.

The cause is currently under investigation.