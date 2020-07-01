Search

Young Islington musicians invited to submit lockdown tunes for live online event hosted by Jermain Jackman

PUBLISHED: 10:48 01 July 2020

Jermain Jackman. Picture: Islington Council

Jermain Jackman. Picture: Islington Council

Islington Council

Young people in Islington are being invited to submit music they have made during lockdown to be featured in an an online event hosted by The Voice winner Jermain Jackman.

Under 18s are being invited to send in recordings and videos of their music for the the Islington IG Lockdown Session on Instagram at 5pm on July 17.

A panel of young people from Islington Youth Council, Small Green Shoots youth music organization and the Music in Secondary Schools Trust Young Leaders Orchestra, will then listen to and watch everything submitted to select the final playlist.

Jermain Jackman, who won the BBC talent show in 2014, said: “Islington is full of incredibly talented music makers. I can’t wait to hear them.”

Sean Gregory, vice principal and director of innovation and engagement at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama at the Barbican, added: “I’m so pleased that Music Education Islington can help put on this event to showcase the music young people have been making during lockdown.

“It is clear that connecting to others through creative participation is vital to maintaining good mental health and well being, particularly at these times.”

Music Education Islington (MEI), led by Islington Council and Guildhall School of Music and Drama, is also holding a live feedback session tomorrow where young people can get tips and advice from professional musicians.

MEI was set up in 2018 to ensure all children and young people get the chance to engage in musical learning activities.

Since then MEI has been delivering music education activities at over three quarters of Islington’s schools, where more than 5,000 children and young people are learning a musical instrument.

The deadline for submissions is July 5. Music should be uploaded at www.gsmd.ac.uk/MEI-IGLive.

Islington IG Lockdown Session on Instagram on July 17.

