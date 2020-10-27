Young Islington NHS worker speaks on her employment journey as study reveals job hunting confidence ‘erosion’

Forty per cent of young people in north east London, including in Islington, believe their future goals are now “impossible” due to the pandemic, a study has found.

The UK-wide survey was conducted with 2,000 16- to 25-year-olds by The Prince’s Trust, a charity which helps young people into jobs, education and training.

It found 44pc of respondents in north east London are worried about never being hired and 41pc feel they will “never succeed in life”.

In light of the findings, the charity is calling on the government, other charities and employers to take action with it and prevent a “lost generation”.

Islington’s Temmy Badmus is a 19-year-old to be helped into a job by the charity.

She had to delay starting university due to family issues, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit she was able to secure a job as a care home assistant with the help of a Prince’s Trust mentor.

“My mum works for the NHS so I feel like it’s in my nature to want to help people,” she said. “We need the NHS and I knew that if I could do my bit to help, I would.

“I had been looking for a job for a while but hadn’t had any luck. I’d lost hope in ever finding something and was close to giving up, the only reason I didn’t was because I knew I had to support my family.”

She said the coronavirus crisis “really motivated” her to apply for a job within the NHS: “Although things are difficult in our industry at the moment, I am committed to being part of a team that help support my community and the NHS.”

The Prince’s Trust has now supported a million young people since it was founded by Prince Charles in 1976.

Rozzy Amos, south of England director at The Prince’s Trust, said the pandemic has “eroded” young people’s “confidence in their future prospects to a point where some feel they won’t ever be able to succeed”.

She said: “It is truly a responsibility for all of us to ensure the odds don’t stay stacked against this generation, by supporting them to upskill, retrain and access job opportunities. Or else we risk losing their ambition and potential to long-term unemployment, to the detriment of their futures and the recovery of our economy.”