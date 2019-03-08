Search

Young mother who gave up her council home to care for dying gran still fighting eviction

PUBLISHED: 15:02 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 24 June 2019

Danni Morris and her then three-week-old son Khairi. Picture: Polly Hancock

Danni Morris and her then three-week-old son Khairi. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

A young mother-of-four who gave up her Clerkenwell council flat while heavily pregnant to care for her cancer-stricken grandmother is still fighting the council over plans to evict her.

Danni Morris, 24, moved back to her family home in Canonbury in August 2017, but shortly after her nan died - 24 hours before Danni handed over the keys to her old flat.

Her application to succeed the tenancy was rejected because she hadn't lived there for a year and she was told to leave. She's been fighting the decision since, and has an appeal hearing.

Bank worker Danni, who recently had twins, said: "I'm really stressed about where I'm going to live if they evict me."

She has been offered two viewings for properties. The first she missed out on and the second wasn't suitable.

The council says it told Danni before she left her home she may not be able to succeed the tenancy.

