Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Readers' Letters

Editor’s comment: Changing our behaviour – forever?

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 March 2020

The view from Parliament Hill. Picture: KEN MEARS

The view from Parliament Hill. Picture: KEN MEARS

Archant

My rationed exercise on Tuesday saw me cycling to Hampstead, walking up Parliament Hill and up to Highgate, and freewheeling down Highgate Hill towards home.

It was a glorious, crisp morning and the Heath was populated by just a few walkers, at that time impeccably distanced.

It may be my last visit for a while. The aim of distancing is to slow the infection and prevent the NHS being overwhelmed. Despite the roads being quieter, they can still be hazardous for cyclists and it’s not going to help the hospital if I’ve been knocked off by a speeding driver. Time to dig out my running shoes.

It seems to me this is how we need to think right now. It won’t last forever and for some of us the sacrifices are small.

You may also want to watch:

It seems inevitable that when this crisis recedes, a great many things will have changed.

I wonder how we will come to see human contact. We are being conditioned to recoil at the touch of other humans. When I see a handshake in a movie, already I feel a degree of discomfort.

The government has suggested that social distancing will be necessary to greater and lesser degrees for a protracted period. The prospect of a day when the message is “okay, you can get back to normal” seems far off.

Will we return to hand shaking, hugging and back slapping with impunity? If this virus is defeated will we forever be conscious of the multitude of other viruses and germs that are itching to move from host to host? Maybe we’ll move on remarkably quickly? After all history shows we have short memories.

Anyway that is what I thought about as I took an early-morning walk over the Heath – that and how happy dogs seem.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 59 – as Boris Johnson orders lockdown

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Council leader threatens to close Islington parks

People queueing for ice creams in Highbury Fields.

Coronavirus Bill: Jeremy Corbyn calls for guaranteed income for gig economy and self-employed workers

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Forty-five test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as pubs, restaurants and gyms ordered to close

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Most Read

Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 59 – as Boris Johnson orders lockdown

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Council leader threatens to close Islington parks

People queueing for ice creams in Highbury Fields.

Coronavirus Bill: Jeremy Corbyn calls for guaranteed income for gig economy and self-employed workers

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Forty-five test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as pubs, restaurants and gyms ordered to close

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Whittington Hospital: We won’t be out of coronavirus beds “by the weekend”

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Editor’s comment: Changing our behaviour – forever?

The view from Parliament Hill. Picture: KEN MEARS

Coronavirus London live updates: Prince Charles test positive as building site row continues

The Prince of Wales, pictured just two weeks ago with Ronnie Wood, has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Abou Diaby: What could have been in a career now lost to time

Arsenal's Abou Diaby celebrates scoring his sides first goal. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA

Coronavirus: Ex-England striker Clive Allen tests positive

Clive Allen celebrates scoring for Tottenham against former club QPR
Drive 24