Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Readers' Letters

Editor's comment: It is time to pick our campaigns

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 December 2019

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/PA.

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

It will be a bitter pill to swallow but it may be time for Remain campaigners to accept that Brexit will "git done" and rethink the focus of their energies.

Boris Johnson may not have achieved a majority of the popular vote but this parliamentary landslide for the Conservatives sends a clear message on the issue which has dominated politics for three years. It is time for other topics to take centre stage, not least the climate crisis.

In Mr Johnson's victory speech he said: "You voted to be carbon neutral by 2050 and we will do it."

Whether or not he said it mainly to facilitate sleep-deprived-Tory-activist-pleasing pun ("You also voted to be Corbyn neutral by Christmas..."), we will never know. But is 2050 good enough? That is a fight that needs to be had. The environment has to be top of the agenda. But there are other fights.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Johnson ended his speech with another piece of excruciating wordplay: "Let's get Brexit done but first, my friends, let's get breakfast done too."

Mr Johnson's victory breakfast is a world away from the daily diet of the families who rely on foodbanks. Thousands of those families contribute to the much-vaunted employment figures.

On the NHS, he said: "50,000 more nurses, and 50 million more GP surgery appointments and how many new hospitals? (Crowd shouts 40) Correct.

"And we will deliver a long-term NHS budget enshrined in law, £650 million extra every week, health secretary."

How will these words sound in a year's time? How about five years? These issues are not unconnected to Brexit, but it is time they were front and centre. Our relationship with Europe will be rebuilt in the coming years - and that should be scrutinised and debated - but it must be a means rather than an end.

Most Read

Abuse headteacher left estate to ex-council leader and priest to clear his name after death

Left: convicted paedophile Derek Slade. Right: Islington politician Derek Sawyer, one of two executors in Slade's will. Pictures: Suffolk Police/Evening Standard

Attacker sprays ‘CS gas’ in 15-year-old girl’s face in Finsbury Park

Met Police stock image Picture: PA

New entrance to Finsbury Park station set to open

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Ocado’s plans for delivery depot near Archway school spark anger

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van in south west London. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

‘We are not beaten’: Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry delivers defiant speech after Tories storm election

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

Most Read

Abuse headteacher left estate to ex-council leader and priest to clear his name after death

Left: convicted paedophile Derek Slade. Right: Islington politician Derek Sawyer, one of two executors in Slade's will. Pictures: Suffolk Police/Evening Standard

Attacker sprays ‘CS gas’ in 15-year-old girl’s face in Finsbury Park

Met Police stock image Picture: PA

New entrance to Finsbury Park station set to open

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Ocado’s plans for delivery depot near Archway school spark anger

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van in south west London. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

‘We are not beaten’: Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry delivers defiant speech after Tories storm election

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington Boxing Club honour members at awards night

Some of the boxers with their awards at Islington Boxing Club (pic Emma Tarrant/etfightography)

Finsbury Park coach Chapman looking to hunt down leaders Old Streetonians

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park)

‘Stuck’: Man can’t sell flat near Emirates Stadium because development doesn’t have safety certificate needed post Grenfell Tower disaster

Queensland Terrance in Queensland Road. Picture: Google Maps

Album review: Robbie Williams – The Christmas Present

Album cover for Robbie Williams: The Christmas Present. Picture: Supplied.

Recovering addict from Finsbury Park becomes mentor for Islington charity that supported her

Jade Wye. Picture: Single Homeless Project
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists