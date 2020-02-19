Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Readers' Letters

Opinion: We must be careful what we click for

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 February 2020

There has been an outpouring of public grief following the tragic death of Caroline Flack. Picture: PA IMAGES

There has been an outpouring of public grief following the tragic death of Caroline Flack. Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

I have to admit, not being a Love Island fan I only really became aware of Caroline Flack with the police charges brought against her following an incident in her north London flat.

The outpouring of public grief following her tragic death appears to me indicative of several things.

Firstly, of course, she was a very popular figure and loved by great many people. I know people who would be mystified by the fact that I was affected, in a very real sense, by the deaths of Prince and David Bowie. The death of Princess Diana elicited real feelings in people. And people really are mourning Caroline Flack.

Secondly, there may be a distance to go still, but attitudes towards mental health have changed markedly in recent years. There's a widely-felt sadness that Caroline Flack didn't get the help she needed.

You may also want to watch:

Much as mental heath was neglected for decades, so was domestic violence. Whether the CPS erred in its prosecution in this instance may come out in time, but carrying forward prosecutions despite the victim's wishes is an important part of the justice system's approach to tackling domestic abuse.

Society's attitude to mental health may have shifted but has that of the media? Some parts of it, certainly, but the 'media' is not a single entity.

Was Caroline Flack's treatment by certain titles irresponsible and cruel at times? Almost certainly.

But those titles, at root, are not motivated by cruelty. They probed every aspect of Caroline Flack's life because they knew it produced successful 'content'. The online readership figures at our fingertips don't lie.

Parts of the media will have questions to answer. There has to be a duty to behave responsibly and compassionately beyond commercial interests. But we all have to think carefully about our choices. Every 'harmless' click on a bit of celebrity tittle-tattle feeds the monster.

Be careful what you click for.

Most Read

NOcado: All-out Ocado boycott in Islington could cost firm £60million annually, campaigners claim

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

Islington Council to launch consultation on bringing housing stock back in-house after controversial PFI deal ends

Ronalds Road. A typical Islington Street, where there are a number of Partners for Improvement in Islington homes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Drug users are buying master keys and ‘smoking crack on the stairs’ of Finsbury Park housing block

The stairwell in the block after one of the drug users was evicted.

Partially-sighted woman ‘shaken’ and injured after cyclist collided with her white cane in Highbury

Deborah Persaud's white cain was broken after she was involved in a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Deborah Persaud

Islington primary schools celebrate being named World Class Schools

Children from the schools celebrated the news.

Most Read

NOcado: All-out Ocado boycott in Islington could cost firm £60million annually, campaigners claim

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

Islington Council to launch consultation on bringing housing stock back in-house after controversial PFI deal ends

Ronalds Road. A typical Islington Street, where there are a number of Partners for Improvement in Islington homes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Drug users are buying master keys and ‘smoking crack on the stairs’ of Finsbury Park housing block

The stairwell in the block after one of the drug users was evicted.

Partially-sighted woman ‘shaken’ and injured after cyclist collided with her white cane in Highbury

Deborah Persaud's white cain was broken after she was involved in a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Deborah Persaud

Islington primary schools celebrate being named World Class Schools

Children from the schools celebrated the news.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta wants Arsenal to rise above heated atmosphere in Greece

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the training session at London Colney.

Opinion: We must be careful what we click for

There has been an outpouring of public grief following the tragic death of Caroline Flack. Picture: PA IMAGES

Arsenal duo earn Republic of Ireland calls

Katie McCabe of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Islington set to get first liveable neighbourhood as part of £10million spending announcement

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Arsenal youngster Saka hoping to earn his wings

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz and Bukayo Saka (right) during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24