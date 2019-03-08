Gazette letters: Assisted dying, Old Street and Highbury Corner overhaul and climate

Protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London as MPs debated and voted on the Assisted Dying Bill. Picture: PA/JONATHAN BRADY PA/Press Association Images

I live in the constituency of Jeremy Corbyn (Labour leader) and a dear friend of mine lives in Emily Thornberry's constituency which is also in Islington, writes David Cunningham Green, Islington, full address supplied.

We are both advocates of a change in the law to allow medically assisted dying and see that surveys show that over 85 per cent of the population is of the same view.

Despite this neither of our MPs has even attended the votes on this in the House of Commons and seem to run scared of any serious understanding or support of our wishes. And this even though such a massive majority of the population is appalled at the distress and pain that no change in the law inflicts on so many suffering but mentally competent people.

Why is that the best our local MPs can do is speak out for better palliative care when we have some of the best in the world and such care cannot not always be perfect or desired.

We know that all politicians are so busy at the moment searching for their own advancement, but it would be nice if the genuinely heartfelt wishes of so many of us could be acted upon.

Those of us who are into their eighth decade know that the possibility of stroke, dementia or debilitating cancer are serious possibilities which can lead to a distressing death. I do not mind if our MPs want that for themselves or their family, but why do they want it for me?

Having read the headline article on the front page of Islington Gazette (Transport chiefs urge patience over 'chock-a-block' traffic at Old Street and Highbury Corner junctions during overhaul), I would like to ask what planet do this people live on when they reckon that choc-a-bloc traffic is worth it, writes Mr J E Kirby, Clissold Crescent, Stoke Newington?

No doubt none of them actually live on the roads concerned ie Holloway, Canonbury and St Paul's Roads and also Upper Street. They don't have to put up with the noise and exhaust fumes due to the chaos they have caused.

When the roundabout was built in the late 1950s and early '60s there was not the traffic then that there is today. For instance, Canonbury Road was made a junction with St Paul's Road outside the Hen and Chickens pub, you could also go directly from Upper Street into Holloway Road and vice versa. How taking that side of roundabout out of use is an improvement beggars me.

For the third time in six months we have had diversions in St Paul's Road. On June 20 the buses that run down St Paul's Road were diverted away due to emergency water works.

Then a day later it was the turn of the buses going towards Highbury, the no 30 being diverted again because of these road works that started last night.

It seems to me the people who think these things up don't have the first idea of traffic management - this is to keep traffic flowing.

So much for Sadiq Khan's plans to get people out of cars and using public transport. He either takes bus routes off altogether, the no 277 for instance. It no longer runs past Dalston Junction during the day but strangely it runs as a night bus along to Highbury and then Angel and terminates in Baron Street.

Mr Khan says he does not want empty buses running in London so why do we have the no 73 running empty to and from Stoke Newington Common before going into or out of service?

Convoys of no 38 buses running half empty, often five in as many minutes, going to Victoria? Buses running empty, out of service from the garage to the end of the route before entering service.

The environment and climate emergency demands bold action and I am proud that Islington Labour is leading the charge to tackle climate change, writes Cllr Claudia Webbe, executive member, Environment and Transport, Islington Council.

Cutting carbon emissions and protecting our planet is fundamentally about fairness, and we are committed to making Islington a fairer place for all.

That's why at full council on June 27, we will declare an environment and climate emergency and commit to Islington being net zero carbon by 2030.

Thanks to our leadership, Islington Council is already delivering massive reductions in carbon emissions in the borough. But we need everyone to pick up the pace, from private business to individuals.

Committing to achieving a net carbon zero Islington by 2030 is an important step forward on the journey to a more sustainable Islington.

However, ongoing Tory cuts to the council make tackling the climate emergency more difficult, and there are many aspects of how this challenge will need to be met that are out of the control of the council.

We also need the government to take the bold action that is needed at a national level, and for funding and legal powers to be provided to councils to deliver the changes that are needed to tackle the climate emergency.

We are determined to do all that we can to achieve this ambition and to work with others in the borough to cut carbon emissions.