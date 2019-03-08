Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Readers' Letters

Sign up to our newsletter

Gazette letters: Toxic air, unhealthy road closures and 277 bus

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 April 2019

Electric bike fans Ching and Alex chat with Simon from Cycle Islington about his plans to ride a bamboo bike from Islington to Norways Arctic Circle. Picture: NICOLA BAIRD

Electric bike fans Ching and Alex chat with Simon from Cycle Islington about his plans to ride a bamboo bike from Islington to Norways Arctic Circle. Picture: NICOLA BAIRD

Nicola Baird

I joined Cycle Islington’s 12km bike around Islington the other Saturday, writes Nicola Baird, Islington Green.

Starting at Freightliners Farm the route included back streets, cycle lanes and the Parkland Walk. It also crossed two new cycling routes (Tottenham to Camden Route 2 and Quiet Way 10) and included a cake stop in King's Cross. Puffing up Tufnell Park hill offered an excuse to open the chocolate eggs stockpiled for Easter. It felt like a healthy activity too.

In fact, learning to breathe calmly – smell the soup, cool the soup – is allegedly the key to wellbeing.

The hitch is that the air we breathe is messed up by the microscopic particles released in diesel exhaust.

Over the past three years 4,000 Londoners (including 1,000 children) have needed emergency hospital treatment after their breathing disorders were made worse by the capital's toxic air.

The Royal College of Nursing calls: “The level of pollution in London a public health emergency. Toxic air has been linked to thousands of deaths from cancer, heart disease as well as asthma and strokes.” Shockingly, Doctors against Sesel have found that air pollution affects the lung size of a foetus.

This health emergency is why cleaning up our air has become such an important part of town planning.

We need to move around our neighbourhoods in ways that do not involve burning fossil fuel. Cleaner travel – by foot, bikes, public transport etc – is also a way of tackling climate change. At least that's something positive we old folk can do for the climate strike students who were out again on Friday.

Monday (April 8) saw the launch of the mayor's Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez). Now you can only drive a diesel vehicle into central London (the same as the Congestion Charging Zone) if you are also willing to pay over a tenner a day for the privilege.

From October 2021 the Ulez will cover much more of London, including Islington.

This is an exciting move in the challenge to fix climate change.

Just as the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is launching to improve air quality for school children in central London, writes Sarah Proulx Calfee, parent and PTA member of Newington Green Primary School...

Hackney Council is voting on road closures on April 29 that, should they go ahead, will increase traffic on the very narrow Matthias Road, which not only passes Newington Green Primary but also The Factory Children's Centre and Minik Kardes Community Nursery.

Hackney's traffic modelling report predicts a 44 per cent westbound increase in Matthias Road – up from 2,912 vehicles a day to 4,202 – and a 36pc increase eastbound – up from 3,816 a day to 5,194. The PTA of Newington Green Primary are deeply concerned about this increase in traffic, already extreme during the morning school run, which will worsen air quality and create higher health risks for our children – this includes life-limiting illnesses like asthma and the stunting of lung development.

On April 26 at 3.40 pm, the PTA and families from Newington Green will march with other affected schools, Grasmere Primary, St Mary's Primary and William Patten Primary, asking Hackney to “press pause” on road closures until 2021 when the ULEZ will come into effect in the Stoke Newington area. Anyone interested in joining the march is welcome.

I refer to your article in the Gazette regarding bus route 277, writes Peter Bridges, Essex Road, Islington.

I support the protests made by Simon McVicker and others. One further suggestion I made was:

At present there are five routes that travel down Essex Road from the Balls Pond Road junction. Two of these are the 38 and 56, which travel from the east along Balls Pond Road and then turn south onto Essex Road. They are extremely frequent and often arrive bunched up with comparatively few passengers. My experience is that few passengers get on or off along Essex Road and that the major stop is at The Angel for the Underground station and shops.

My suggestion is that one of these routes does not turn at Essex Road but continues along St Paul's Road to Highbury Corner and then via Upper Street to the Angel before picking up its former route. Apart from replicating the 277 journey to Highbury Corner, I suspect many passengers would get off at Highbury Corner rather than use Angel station. There would still be four routes travelling down Essex Road.[An excellent idea! – ed]

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

‘Terrifying and traumatic’: Liverpool Road 999 caller guilty of attacking police officers with knife – but cleared of attempted murder

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington stabbing: Murder victim named as Steve Brown

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Newington Green fight: Late night brawl causes travel disruption

Newington Green

Concrete-berg: ‘Rock solid’ 100-metre sewer blockage beneath Islington set to spell travel mayhem around Goswell Road and Hall Street

Concreteberg beneath streets of Islington. Picture: Thames Water

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

‘Terrifying and traumatic’: Liverpool Road 999 caller guilty of attacking police officers with knife – but cleared of attempted murder

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington stabbing: Murder victim named as Steve Brown

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Newington Green fight: Late night brawl causes travel disruption

Newington Green

Concrete-berg: ‘Rock solid’ 100-metre sewer blockage beneath Islington set to spell travel mayhem around Goswell Road and Hall Street

Concreteberg beneath streets of Islington. Picture: Thames Water

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal ‘learning’ in Europe says Ainsley after securing semi-final date with Valencia

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples.

Cricket: Law pleased to see Middlesex get off mark

Tim Murtagh (centre) of Middlesex celebrates taking the wicket of Sir Alastair Cook with Paul Sterling during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019

Tennis: GB ready for Kazakhstan Fed Cup test

Great Britain's Johanna Konta and her team-mates after victory in the Fed Cup at Bath University.

5 plants hay fever sufferers should avoid

Sunflowers are among the most pollen-rich flowers - bad news for hay fever sufferers.

Cricket: Middlesex leave mark on Essex

Dawid Malan hits four runs during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists