It is over 20 per cent of all constituents in the Islington North and Islington South constituencies. These are astonishing figures for a petition, created by a private individual, which at the time of writing has over five million signatures (a new record). This result comes at the same time as the people of Islington were incredibly well represented on the march through central London for a People’s Vote on Saturday, March 23. While the Green Party have called for a People’s Vote on Brexit since the 2016 referendum, the Brexit debate has caused huge rifts and debates within the main two political parties, who must make difficult choices. However, in this historic week, it is to be hoped that the voices of the constituents of Islington are listened to by the MPs who represent us in parliament – who made their voices heard by voting overwhelmingly for “remain” in 2016, and are making their voices heard again in 2019, against an illogical and damaging Brexit. The centre of Archway is both a town centre and a significant transport hub, served by 13 bus routes in addition to Archway underground station, writes Kate Calvert, Better Archway Forum. Transport for London (TfL) figures to 2017 show that up to 16,000 passengers use the underground station on a weekday morning. Footfall here is, therefore, high. Unfortunately, the proposed move of the Post Office includes the loss of the existing Archway town centre post box. The replacement is proposed inside a shop some distance from the centre. Despite shifts in their use, there continues to be demand for Royal Mail services and therefore for post boxes. That demand is obviously highest where there is most footfall and in Archway that is close to the transport links and tube station. We have written to Royal Mail asking them to work with London Borough of Islington on this. Given that the current parcel collection depots on Hornsey Rise and Station Road are not convenient for the vast majority of customers, we have also suggested given the proposed changes that Royal Mail saves on costs and improves its service by relocating parcel collection to within the Archway Post Office. Customers can reach this much more easily using public transport. We have had no response from Royal Mail. The insanity of Islington executive councillors knows no bounds, writes Michael McElligott, Amwell Street, Islington. Cllr Webb is out and about telling the world of Islington the dangers of smog, a few days later she is launching the push bikes idea, put the two together and hey presto you will end up with lung disease and dead prematurely. The council leader is sticking up two fingers to the Tories by increasing council tax. He is so detached from reality, he claims it will help homeless people but it is more likely to create homelessness and massive misery. Labour creating poverty, great. He also wants more councillors with the Greens to support him. Would that mean another council tax raise for that? He should reduce the executive councillors dosh by £10,000 to cover the cost if he is so concerned. It should be a human right that children don’t starve in Islington. If needs be, reduce the councillors by 50 per cent to help divert funds where needed. This week marks Disabled Access Day and serves as a reminder of the huge amount of work that still needs to be done to ensure that London is a city truly open to all, writes Jennette Arnold OBE, London Assembly Member for North East Constituency (Hackney, Islington and Waltham Forest). For those with disabilities and mobility issues, navigating London’s largely inaccessible transport system can be a stressful and sometimes alienating experience. At City Hall, the mayor is taking swift action on this by investing an extra £200m to ensure that 40 per cent of the tube network will be made step-free by 2022.

An anti-Brexit march through London. Picture: PA Yui Mok/PA Wire

At the time of writing this letter, close to 44,000 people in Islington have signed the petition asking for the government to revoke Article 50 and remain in the European Union, writes John Mullen, Islington Green Party.

Gazette letters: Brexit, postage, councillors and step-free Tube